WWE news, rumors: Triple H explains not having women on Greatest Royal Rumble card

There are still some questions to be answered regarding the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event going down this Friday, but one thing we do know for sure is that the "Women's Evolution" will not be a part of it. Saudi Arabian culture does not permit the talented female WWE workers to take part on the card, but that doesn't mean those circumstances can't change in the future. Triple H addressing the matter is where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Tuesday, April 24.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Triple H defends not having women on Saudi Arabia card

Given the fact that women's wrestling may be in the best place it's ever been within the industry, fans are understandably upset the female WWE talent can't showcase their skills this Friday in Saudi Arabia on this stacked card for the Greatest Royal Rumble. In a recent interview with The Independent promoting the event, executive vice president Paul "Triple H" Levesque defended the omission of the women, while at the same time providing optimism for the future.

"I understand that people are questioning it, but you have to understand that every culture is different and just because you don't agree with a certain aspect of it, it doesn't mean it's not a relevant culture," Levesque said. "You can't dictate to a country or a religion about how they handle things but, having said that, WWE is at the forefront of a women's evolution in the world and what you can't do is affect change anywhere by staying away from it.

"While, right now, women are not competing in the event, we have had discussions about that and we believe and hope that, in the next few years, they will be. That is a significant cultural shift in Saudi Arabia."

While it's unfortunate the women won't be competing on what's being advertised as basically a secondary WrestleMania card, the hope is there for change in the future, as Levesque addressed. This year's Greatest Royal Rumble event is the beginning of a 10-year relationship between WWE and Saudi Arabia, and it would unquestionably be a monumental moment if, during this period, a change were to be implemented allowing the females to be included on the Saudi Arabian cards.

It's not like these women are strangers to breaking barriers in the Middle East ...

More WWE news, rumors