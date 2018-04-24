WWE news, rumors: Triple H explains not having women on Greatest Royal Rumble card
'The Game' offered up an explanation on the omission of the female talent
There are still some questions to be answered regarding the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event going down this Friday, but one thing we do know for sure is that the "Women's Evolution" will not be a part of it. Saudi Arabian culture does not permit the talented female WWE workers to take part on the card, but that doesn't mean those circumstances can't change in the future. Triple H addressing the matter is where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Tuesday, April 24.
Triple H defends not having women on Saudi Arabia card
Given the fact that women's wrestling may be in the best place it's ever been within the industry, fans are understandably upset the female WWE talent can't showcase their skills this Friday in Saudi Arabia on this stacked card for the Greatest Royal Rumble. In a recent interview with The Independent promoting the event, executive vice president Paul "Triple H" Levesque defended the omission of the women, while at the same time providing optimism for the future.
"I understand that people are questioning it, but you have to understand that every culture is different and just because you don't agree with a certain aspect of it, it doesn't mean it's not a relevant culture," Levesque said. "You can't dictate to a country or a religion about how they handle things but, having said that, WWE is at the forefront of a women's evolution in the world and what you can't do is affect change anywhere by staying away from it.
"While, right now, women are not competing in the event, we have had discussions about that and we believe and hope that, in the next few years, they will be. That is a significant cultural shift in Saudi Arabia."
While it's unfortunate the women won't be competing on what's being advertised as basically a secondary WrestleMania card, the hope is there for change in the future, as Levesque addressed. This year's Greatest Royal Rumble event is the beginning of a 10-year relationship between WWE and Saudi Arabia, and it would unquestionably be a monumental moment if, during this period, a change were to be implemented allowing the females to be included on the Saudi Arabian cards.
It's not like these women are strangers to breaking barriers in the Middle East ...
More WWE news, rumors
- WWE has always scouted potential talent from all over the world of sports, and recently the company turned its attention to rugby. While no deal has been signed yet, former United States rugby team captain Todd Clever has spent some time down in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center, and in an interview with CNN, the 35-year-old seems optimistic that an agreement could be reached in the future.
- One performer who will not be making the trip to Saudi Arabia this week is Raw superstar Zack Ryder. Tuesday morning, the former intercontinental champion tweeted that he had suffered a knee injury during a Main Event taping on Monday prior to Raw and will be unable to appear at the Greatest Royal Rumble on Friday.
- Here's a tweet to ponder that could be nothing ... or it could be something. We saw Monday night on Raw that with The Miz off to SmackDown Live now, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel are looking for a new leader to serve. Well late Monday night, Dallas' real-life brother, Bray Wyatt, suggested the two join he and Matt Hardy in the "Woken World." As Dallas faltered down the card on the main roster, many suggested joining his brother in the Wyatt Family could help him tremendously. Maybe they pull the trigger on linking them up this time around, with Axel thrown into the mix.
- On Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown, the Miz and Daniel Bryan will finally come face-to-face with one another during "Miz TV," kicking off what should be an incredible feud most of have been looking forward to for a while now. In addition, Jimmy Uso will take on Erick Rowan of the tag team champion Bludgeon Brothers, Charlotte Flair and Carmella will have their contract signing for Backlash, and Asuka competes in her first match on the brand as she teams up with Becky Lynch to battle The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.
