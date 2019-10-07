WWE news, rumors: Tyson Fury to appear on Raw, may be set for Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia

After getting into the WWE mix this past Friday during the SmackDown debut on Fox, Tyson Fury will have an "open mic" on Monday night's post-Hell in a Cell edition of Raw. It is being reported the segment could be used to set up an in-ring match with Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Fury and Strowman stared each other down during Smackdown before Strowman launched Dolph Ziggler into the lineal heavyweight boxing champ. Following the match, Fury jumped the guardrail and was restrained until the situation settled down.

On "Wrestling Observer Radio", Dave Meltzer reported Fury and Strowman would possibly be squaring off in Saudi Arabia, with the seeming intention being to help promote Fury's rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder which is slated for February 2020 after Wilder and Fury fought to a draw in December 2018. Fury is currently signed with Top Rank Promotions who partners with ESPN, while Wilder is a member of Al Haymon's stable of Premier Boxing Champions fighters and therefore tied to Fox.

Fury vs. Strowman would join another reported mainstream bout in Brock Lesnar vs. former UFC champ Cain Velasquez on the Crown Jewel card as a headlining match featuring men who have made their name in other combat sports arenas.

Handing a mic to Fury is always a risky proposition -- especially on live TV. Fury has found himself in hot water in the past for statements about the LGBTQ community, women and claims people were being brainwashed by "Jewish people who own all the banks, all the papers, all the TV stations." Even the most tame version of Fury tends to require a heavy amount of censoring, so the folks at USA could have their hands full tonight.

