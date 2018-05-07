WWE news, rumors: UFC's Four Horsewomen join Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss injured at Backlash

With both Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler working comfortably under the WWE banner, it was safe to assume that it wouldn't be long before the two remaining Four Horsewomen of mixed martial arts joined them. The announcement of their arrival is where we begin our look at the biggest WWE headlines for Monday, May 7.

The remaining Horsewomen officially report

On Monday, WWE revealed that Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to begin their transition into professional wrestling. Both former MMA fighters have limited experience working in the WWE ring, but the hope likely is that they'll both take to their new line of work as quickly as Rousey and Baszler did. Shafir is engaged to NXT superstar Roderick Strong, and the couple recently welcomed their first child together.

The entire Four Horsewomen grouping has been seen together on WWE television before. During the Mae Young Classic tournament that took place last summer, the Four Horsewomen of UFC came face-to-face with three of WWE's version of the Horsewomen -- Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley. Sasha Banks was traveling with the WWE main roster crew at the time and couldn't take part in the angle. Still, with Baszler already signed and rumors of Rousey's inevitable signing swirling at the time, that small segment had everyone buzzing about a potential showdown at some point down the line.

Well, with the entire UFC Four Horsewomen now working for WWE, that inevitable clash is drawing closer. Realistically, if built correctly, this is a future Survivor Series main event waiting to happen ... perhaps in 2019.

