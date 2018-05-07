WWE news, rumors: UFC's Four Horsewomen join Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss injured at Backlash
Rousey has two more of her best friends joining her in WWE, along with Shayna Baszler in NXT
With both Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler working comfortably under the WWE banner, it was safe to assume that it wouldn't be long before the two remaining Four Horsewomen of mixed martial arts joined them. The announcement of their arrival is where we begin our look at the biggest WWE headlines for Monday, May 7.
The remaining Horsewomen officially report
On Monday, WWE revealed that Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to begin their transition into professional wrestling. Both former MMA fighters have limited experience working in the WWE ring, but the hope likely is that they'll both take to their new line of work as quickly as Rousey and Baszler did. Shafir is engaged to NXT superstar Roderick Strong, and the couple recently welcomed their first child together.
The entire Four Horsewomen grouping has been seen together on WWE television before. During the Mae Young Classic tournament that took place last summer, the Four Horsewomen of UFC came face-to-face with three of WWE's version of the Horsewomen -- Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley. Sasha Banks was traveling with the WWE main roster crew at the time and couldn't take part in the angle. Still, with Baszler already signed and rumors of Rousey's inevitable signing swirling at the time, that small segment had everyone buzzing about a potential showdown at some point down the line.
Well, with the entire UFC Four Horsewomen now working for WWE, that inevitable clash is drawing closer. Realistically, if built correctly, this is a future Survivor Series main event waiting to happen ... perhaps in 2019.
- Shortly after the WWE Backlash pay-per-view concluded on Sunday night, WWE reported that Alexa Bliss suffered a shoulder injury during her Raw women's championship match loss to Nia Jax. They've provided no official update on her condition as of Monday, but one of the top women's stars in the company potentially being sidelined is certainly a story to keep an eye on.
- Rey Mysterio is making good on his promise to wrestle for New Japan Pro-Wrestling this year. New Japan revealed that Mysterio will be appearing on the upcoming Dominion card next month after he was unable to compete in his scheduled match at Strong Style Evolved in the United States following a bicep injury. Mysterio, who recently appeared for WWE as an entrant in the Greatest Royal Rumble match, doesn't have a set opponent at this time. Given the angle that was run at Strong Style Evolved, though, the safe bet here is a dream bout with current IWGP junior heavyweight champion Will Ospreay. There have reportedly been talks about Mysterio rejoining WWE once his NJPW date is over.
- On Raw Monday night, both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will begin to take shape with qualifying bouts. The official preview also teases Roman Reigns potentially challenging Brock Lesnar for the universal title once again after his victory over Samoa Joe at Backlash, and we'll also get follow-up on the tension between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from Sunday night at Backlash.
- "Total Divas" has been renewed by E! for two additional seasons.
