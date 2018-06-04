WWE news, rumors: Undertaker returning to MSG, NJPW Best of the Super Juniors winner

If you entered the year 2018 thinking you weren't going to see a lot of The Undertaker in WWE, then you were dead (pun intended) wrong. The legend already has another match scheduled to take place this summer inside the world's most famous arena, and that's where we begin our look at the biggest WWE headlines for Monday, June 4.

Undertaker returns to Madison Square Garden

In an announcement that came out of nowhere Monday morning, WWE announced that The Undertaker will be making his in-ring return to Madison Square Garden live event set to take place on July 7. The appearance will mark the first time in eight years that the legendary figure will compete in the arena WWE has historically called home and at this time no opponent has been announced for his return.

In recent years, Undertaker has generally only competed once per year at WrestleMania while his career winds down. But 2018 has provided a different story altogether. This will be the third bout Taker will compete in this calendar year, adding to the WrestleMania 34 squash win over John Cena and the casket match victory over Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. He also appeared on the Raw 25th anniversary show but did not compete in a match; he simply addressed the crowd in attendance inside the Manhattan Center.

It's interesting to see The Undertaker so active this year, as it makes you wonder whether he's on a farewell tour or if he feels that much healthier following his most recent hip surgery he just feels he may have a solid run in him. Whatever the case, it should be quite the spectacle in New York City when The Undertaker walks down the ramp in Madison Square Garden once again.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week

More WWE news, rumors

The popular CBS series "Undercover Boss" will be running a celebrity season shortly, and making an upcoming appearance will be none other than WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon. McMahon gave us all a glimpse of her disguise, and you can all draw your own conclusions as to how believable it actually is. The episode featuring McMahon and her "Samantha Miles" alter-ego will premiere next Friday, June 15. Meet “Samantha Miles”, my blonde, blogging alter ego next Friday, June 15th on @undercover_cbs! It was a privilege to go undercover to meet the @WWEUniverse and talk about their passion for business, and I can’t wait for you to hear their stories! #CelebrityBoss pic.twitter.com/GEXJKabW1q — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 4, 2018