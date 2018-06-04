WWE news, rumors: Undertaker returning to MSG, NJPW Best of the Super Juniors winner
Undertaker will be appearing in MSG for the first time in eight years
If you entered the year 2018 thinking you weren't going to see a lot of The Undertaker in WWE, then you were dead (pun intended) wrong. The legend already has another match scheduled to take place this summer inside the world's most famous arena, and that's where we begin our look at the biggest WWE headlines for Monday, June 4.
Undertaker returns to Madison Square Garden
In an announcement that came out of nowhere Monday morning, WWE announced that The Undertaker will be making his in-ring return to Madison Square Garden live event set to take place on July 7. The appearance will mark the first time in eight years that the legendary figure will compete in the arena WWE has historically called home and at this time no opponent has been announced for his return.
In recent years, Undertaker has generally only competed once per year at WrestleMania while his career winds down. But 2018 has provided a different story altogether. This will be the third bout Taker will compete in this calendar year, adding to the WrestleMania 34 squash win over John Cena and the casket match victory over Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. He also appeared on the Raw 25th anniversary show but did not compete in a match; he simply addressed the crowd in attendance inside the Manhattan Center.
It's interesting to see The Undertaker so active this year, as it makes you wonder whether he's on a farewell tour or if he feels that much healthier following his most recent hip surgery he just feels he may have a solid run in him. Whatever the case, it should be quite the spectacle in New York City when The Undertaker walks down the ramp in Madison Square Garden once again.
More WWE news, rumors
- The popular CBS series "Undercover Boss" will be running a celebrity season shortly, and making an upcoming appearance will be none other than WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon. McMahon gave us all a glimpse of her disguise, and you can all draw your own conclusions as to how believable it actually is. The episode featuring McMahon and her "Samantha Miles" alter-ego will premiere next Friday, June 15.
- After two weeks of competition between 16 competitors, Hiromu Takahashi was crowned the 2018 New Japan Pro-Wrestling Best of the Super Juniors winner on Monday. The "Ticking Time Bomb" of Los Ingobernables de Japon defeated Taiji Ishimori of Bullet Club in the finals, and will now move on to face junior heavyweight champion Will Ospreay at the Dominion event on Saturday for the title. Of course, the eccentric Takahashi proceeded to accidentally break the trophy upon emerging victorious.
- Newly-minted WWE Hall-of-Famer Jeff Jarrett not only surprisingly returned to AAA down in Mexico on Sunday, but he defeated Rey Mysterio and Dr. Wagner Jr. in a triple threat match to become the new AAA mega champion -- with the help of Konnan -- after being added to the bout earlier in the night. Following the victory, Jarrett was attacked by Fenix.
- Since being called up from NXT during the Superstar Shakeup, SAnitY has yet to appear on SmackDown Live television, leaving fans of the faction concerned -- even more concerned than when we found out Nikki Cross was not part of the call-up. In what might be a good sign, the group made their SmackDown live event debut over the weekend, taking on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
- On Monday night's edition of Raw, Braun Strowman will take on Bobby Roode, Finn Balor faces off with Kevin Owens and Raw women's champion Nia Jax will square off with Natalya as Money in the Bank draws closer. WWE is also teasing who could challenge Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt for the Raw tag team championship.
