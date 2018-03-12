WWE news, rumors: Watch the new Monday Night Raw intro, CM Punk's next fight set?
The band dropped the full song and video for Raw on Twitter Monday afternoon
The SmackDown Live-exclusive pay-per-view WWE Fastlane has come and gone, taking place Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio with some pretty exciting bouts including the main event for the WWE championship. But now, we can set our sights firmly on the biggest show of the year coming up in New Orleans on April 8 -- WrestleMania 34. With the spectacle coming up in just a little under a month from now, the news and rumors in professional wrestling will continue to flow, and we at CBS Sports are here to keep you updated on the latest headlines. Let's have a look at some of those headlines from Monday, March 12.
Raw finally has a new theme
A few Mondays ago, Papa Roach took to Twitter to excitedly announce that they had crafted a new theme song for WWE Raw, noting that the company was set to debut it that night. Well, there was one problem: By the time Raw went to air that Monday night, there were new graphics but no new theme song. As a matter of fact, there was no opening video sequence to Raw whatsoever, and there hasn't been since -- nearly six weeks. Was this new Papa Roach theme song even real? Did they fabricate this project? This is what some wondered.
Apparently, it was indeed a song created by the group, and we received proof of it on this Monday. The band took to Twitter to talk about the song once more, only this time they had the new Raw theme on hand with the video to back it up. You can have a look and listen below.
We’re thrilled to be premiering the @WWE#RAW Opening Sequence. Tune in every Monday at 8pm on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/50BZuiT7Bx— Papa Roach (@paparoach) March 12, 2018
We've now seen the song make an appearance on Twitter, but the real question is if we'll actually get to hear it to being Raw on Monday night.
More WWE news, rumors
- In case you missed it: Jeff Hardy was arrested for DWI in North Carolina Saturday evening, as reported by CBS Sports. WWE did release a brief statement on the younger Hardy brother's most recent brush with the law. With Hardy -- out since October with a shoulder injury -- reportedly being cleared for action by doctors, it'll be interesting to keep an eye on how the company handles him in the near future.
- This is not confirmation by any means that CM Punk will be on the UFC 225 fight card on June 9 in his hometown of Chicago, but this is a pretty significant statement. Replying to a troll on Twitter when asked about his next fight in the Octagon, Punk dropped the exact date of June 9 when the Chicago event is taking place. Was this a subtle hint at a fight for him in the Windy City being official, or was this just Punk responding to a troll by reminding him what a troll master he really is?
- The celebrity inductee into the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class was announced on Monday, and it is none other than musician Kid Rock. Having made appearances on numerous WWE television shows throughout the years -- including once at WrestleMania -- it was speculated by some that he could be the one to earn the celebrity honor for this year. Kid Rock joins a class that includes Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Jeff Jarrett, Ivory, Hillbilly Jim and Warrior Award recipient Jarrius Robertson.
- While no matches have been officially announced for Monday's edition of Raw, it should still be an action-packed show as we see whether Brock Lesnar will actually show up to confront WrestleMania challenger Roman Reigns, and also what consequences Ronda Rousey could be facing after last week.
