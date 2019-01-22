WWE news, rumors: Why John Cena may be pulled from 2019 Royal Rumble match in Phoenix

In a rather unforeseen announcement just hours prior to the go-home edition of Raw on Monday night, WWE revealed that John Cena is now "questionable" for the 30-man Royal Rumble match this Sunday in Chase Field. The explanation for Cena's possible absence from the match was due to an ankle injury suffered at the hands of Drew McIntyre following his loss in the No. 1 contender Fatal 4-Way match last week on Raw.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer [subscription required and recommended], as many had suspected in the wake of the announcement, the ankle injury is indeed a work to get the 16-time world champion out of the match. Meltzer notes that Cena is currently scheduled to begin filming on his next movie this Sunday, so really, he was never going to compete in the match to begin with. Furthermore, Meltzer speculates that the original plan may have been an attack from the debuting Lars Sullivan pulling Cena from the bout to begin their reported WrestleMania 35 feud. But with Sullivan absent from television as of late for circumstances not yet confirmed following weeks of pumping his arrival with vignettes, it appears as if WWE may have been forced to pencil in another excuse on the fly.

WWE has yet to confirm that Cena is out of the Rumble match altogether, so one may assume the two sides are attempting to work something out despite more Hollywood obligations pulling him away.

