WWE news, rumors: WrestleMania 35 logo; 'Greatest Royal Rumble' on WWE Network

WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans is just a few short weeks away, meaning the news and rumors in pro wrestling are coming out at a rapid pace during the busiest time of the year in the business. Let's get right to it and have a look at some of the headlines for Friday, March 16, beginning with the top dog in WWE apparently spilling the beans in regards to how we can all watch an upcoming major event.

Reigns reveals "Greatest Royal Rumble" viewing info?

Recently, WWE made quite the announcement as it pertains to an enormous overseas event. On April 27, inside the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WWE will present what it calls the "Greatest Royal Rumble." All we know at this point is that this unique version of the Royal Rumble will feature 50 superstars as opposed to the standard 30. At the time of the announcement, it was not revealed whether the winner of the historic bout would receive the traditional world championship opportunity that a Rumble winner usually receives, nor was it announced if we could watch it live on the WWE Network. Well, the latter question may have been answered by none other than Roman Reigns himself.

Appearing on Jim Norton and Sam Roberts' Sirius XM Radio show on Friday, Reigns seemingly admitted that this event will in fact be available on the WWE Network when it does take place in late April.

"Hopefully I'm not giving spoilers here," Reigns said. "But I believe it's going to be a huge Network special."

Now, it should be noted here that Reigns stated he "believes" it will be a special on the Network. Nothing has yet been confirmed for the "Greatest Royal Rumble" when it comes to viewing information, but it is still notable that WWE's top star would publicly reveal this on a popular radio show. With the April 27 date fast approaching, though, we should know for certain sooner rather than later.

More WWE news, rumors