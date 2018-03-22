WWE news, rumors: WrestleMania update on AJ Styles, John Cena talks Daniel Bryan

It's WrestleMania season, and while that should mean the best-laid plans will go off without an issue, anyone who watches WWE knows that is not necessarily the case. From wrestlers being medically cleared at the last minute to untimely injuries, there area always changes that need to be made.

We were provided a stark reminder of this on Tuesday with the news that Daniel Bryan has officially been cleared to return to in-ring competition in WWE. With the biggest event of the year set to take place in nearly two weeks in New Orleans, let's have a look at some of the WWE headlines making the rounds for Wednesday, March 21.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

John Cena praises Bryan's clearance by WWE doctors

Upon the news of Bryan's long-awaited medical clearance on Tuesday, many within the business reacted with sheer glee that one of the best of this generation is able to compete again. One of the superstars on the roster who did get the chance to speak about the return of the "American Dragon" was none other than John Cena.

Cena, a big part of Bryan's family circle (being engaged to Nikki Bella), was met by TMZ cameras and asked about the return of his future brother-in-law. The 16-time world champion had nothing but glowing things to say about the news of Bryan's clearance, noting just how rigorous Bryan worked to not accept the fact that he would never wrestle again.

"From a fan's perspective it's wonderful because they all want to see him and know what he's capable of. From a family perspective, I've had the chance to talk to Bryan at length about his passion for wrestling and it is what he was born to do and I know deep down how he feels about it," Cena said. "To be told it was over when it isn't time for it to be over, to him was very shocking. That young man did absolutely everything possible to challenge the word 'no.' How ironic, he's known so much for 'yes,yes,yes.' He turned no into yes and he worked his ass off to make that happen."

Cena also admitted that he believes Bryan is currently one of the healthiest members of the active roster.

Who knows -- maybe we could be headed for another Cena vs. Bryan showdown somewhere down the road. With Bryan cleared, all options are now on the table.

More WWE news, rumors