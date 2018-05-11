WWE news, rumors: Yup, even Steve Austin believes Roman Reigns needs to turn heel

The simple solution right now to getting the Roman Reigns character back on track after failing to truly be cemented as the top guy in WWE among the fans is a heel turn. You don't have to look far to find those who believe it really may be that easy, and one of the greatest superstars of all time seems to agree. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Friday, May 11.

Stone Cold: Roman Reigns needs a turn to the dark side

During a recent episode of "The Steve Austin Show" this week that was reviewing last Sunday's WWE Backlash card, Steve Austin revealed himself to be on the side of many out there when it comes to Reigns. Upon discussing the main event bout Reigns had with Samoa Joe, most notable for the bland crowd reaction throughout, Austin admitted that the time has come to turn Reigns loose as a heel character.

"So what do you do with Roman Reigns at this point?," Austin said, via Fightful.com. "For him to have the biggest run ... you've got to turn him heel, and he's got to perform and let loose. He needs to be aggressive and go out there: 'This is what you wanted; this is what you get. I don't need your damn support.' He needs to bring a mean streak and go on a total heel run."

It certainly is a popular opinion just to have Reigns make the switch, but it's one WWE has yet to embrace for one reason or another. Time and again they present him as the hero babyface who's supposed to be the top guy in the company, but the fans in the audience and those watching on television fail to accept that vision and are clamoring for a change. Whether that change will ever come is still up in the air, but when a legend such as Austin -- someone you can call an expert in crowd reactions -- is calling for it, it's quite telling.

