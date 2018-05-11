WWE news, rumors: Yup, even Steve Austin believes Roman Reigns needs to turn heel
'Stone Cold' is now in the same camp shared by many die-hard WWE fans
The simple solution right now to getting the Roman Reigns character back on track after failing to truly be cemented as the top guy in WWE among the fans is a heel turn. You don't have to look far to find those who believe it really may be that easy, and one of the greatest superstars of all time seems to agree. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Friday, May 11.
Stone Cold: Roman Reigns needs a turn to the dark side
During a recent episode of "The Steve Austin Show" this week that was reviewing last Sunday's WWE Backlash card, Steve Austin revealed himself to be on the side of many out there when it comes to Reigns. Upon discussing the main event bout Reigns had with Samoa Joe, most notable for the bland crowd reaction throughout, Austin admitted that the time has come to turn Reigns loose as a heel character.
"So what do you do with Roman Reigns at this point?," Austin said, via Fightful.com. "For him to have the biggest run ... you've got to turn him heel, and he's got to perform and let loose. He needs to be aggressive and go out there: 'This is what you wanted; this is what you get. I don't need your damn support.' He needs to bring a mean streak and go on a total heel run."
It certainly is a popular opinion just to have Reigns make the switch, but it's one WWE has yet to embrace for one reason or another. Time and again they present him as the hero babyface who's supposed to be the top guy in the company, but the fans in the audience and those watching on television fail to accept that vision and are clamoring for a change. Whether that change will ever come is still up in the air, but when a legend such as Austin -- someone you can call an expert in crowd reactions -- is calling for it, it's quite telling.
More WWE news, rumors
- Aside from needing a procedure soon to repair a ruptured implant, it now appears as if Charlotte Flair will need to get some work done on her teeth as well. While competing on the current European tour against SmackDown women's champion Carmella, Flair revealed in a fan video following the bout in Germany that she lost some teeth. She previously had dental work before WrestleMania 34.
- CM Punk is returning to wrestling ... in a way ... kinda. In what will definitely have some fans speculating, Pro Wrestling Tees announced on Friday that Punk will be doing a special meet and greet on on Aug. 31 at their Chicago location. For those who may have forgotten, Chicago is also the location of the independent super show "All In" that's being presented by the Young Bucks and Cody which takes place the very next day on Sept. 1. So, let the rumors and speculation begin!
- According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and recommended], the rumored WWE show that would be set to take place later this year in Australia has hit a snag. Early speculation was that Ronda Rousey, who's still a huge sensation in the country, would be the headliner for the MCG Stadium event.
Charlotte: "I can't take a picture I lost my teeth" (from instagram: huglikekim) pic.twitter.com/v9PYY9uZoQ— Jansawa (@janjasawa) May 11, 2018
