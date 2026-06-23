WWE Night of Champions 2026 match card: Date, complete list of matches set for Saturday in Saudi Arabia

WWE Night of Champions sets the stage for SummerSlam. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes is set to defend his title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the event taking place on Saturday, June 27. The King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals also take place, with the winners challenging for world titles at the company's next two-day spectacle.

Rhodes is so desperate to move on from Gunther and Sami Zayn that he offered to defend his title in a triple threat match. It marks the fourth time in less than 30 days that Gunther will challenge for the belt. For Zayn, it's his first crack at a world title since the Roya Rumble.

A new King and Queen of the Ring will be crowned this weekend. All four finalists won a fatal four-way match in the opening round and a singles match in the semifinals to advance. The winners will earn world title shots at SummerSlam, which takes place on the first weekend of August. Oba Femi and Jey Uso collide in the men's tournament; meanwhile, Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan meet in the women's final.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Night of Champions. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited on June 27 with the main card starting at 1 p.m. ET.

2026 WWE Night of Champions matches

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn: Rhodes wants to squash two pests at once. The champion is stuck in a time loop, defending his throne against Gunther, who keeps getting rematches after unclear outcomes. Rhodes' estranged friend Zayn has contributed to the chaos. Rhodes demanded to defend the title against both men in a triple threat match.

King of the Tournament Finals -- Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi: One of these men will go on to challenge for the world heavyweight championship at SummerSlam. Both advanced to the semifinals by winning fatal four-way matches. Femi and Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio and Je'Von Evans, respectively, to guarantee a spot at Night of Champions.

Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals -- Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan: Sky and Morgan enter the tournament finals with different objectives. Sky looks to become a world champion again. Morgan, already the women's world champion, has her eyes on SmackDown's top prize in an effort to run both shows. Only one of them has the potential to see it through after becoming Queen of the Ring.

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker (Steel Cage match): Rollins and Breakker seek a definitive end to their issues. The former allies have been at odds since Breakker and Bronson Reed ousted Rollins from The Vision. Rollins comeback at WrestleMania was spoiled by Breakker, exacerbating their problems. A steel cage could be the perfect environment to settle things.

Women's United States Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill: One year after becoming Queen of the Ring, Cargill seeks more gold. Last year, Cargill unsuccessfully challenged Stratton for the WWE women's title after winning the tournament. Now Cargill has a second chance to take gold from her enemy.

United States Championship -- Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints: Former NXT champion Ricky Starks gets his first crack at main roster gold. Starks earned a shot at Williams by defeating Carmelo Hayes in a title eliminator.