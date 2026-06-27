WWE Night of Champions 2026 results: Live updates, winners list and grades on Saturday in Riyadh

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Titles and opportunity are on the line Saturday when Night of Champions comes to Saudi Arabia. In addition to three title matches, the show will feature the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with the winners going on to world title matches at SummerSlam.

In the King of the Ring final, Jey Uso will clash with Oba Femi, while Iyo Sky meets Liv Morgan to crown the Queen of the Ring. In addition to the title and tournament action, Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins will look to end their rivalry when they face off inside a steel cage.

WWE Night of Champions will air live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at 1 p.m. ET. The first hour will simulcast on ESPN with the entire event airing on ESPN Unlimited.

CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the event, providing updates and highlights as the action goes down in the live blog below. Be sure to check out our preview and predictions for each match before the show gets underway.

2026 WWE Night of Champions match card

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins (Steel Cage Match)

King of the Ring final -- Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi

Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi Queen of the Ring final -- Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan

Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan Women's United States Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill United States Championship -- Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints