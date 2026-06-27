Where to watch WWE Night of Champions: Start time, live stream, complete card and matches for Saturday

While Night of Champions has historically focused on many champions defending their titles, the biggest matches at Saturday's event in Saudi Arabia are arguably the ones with no championship on the line.

The event will feature the culmination of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with the winners going on to world championship matches at SummerSlam. In the King of the Ring finals, Oba Femi will battle Jey Uso. Meanwhile, the Queen of the Ring finals see Iyo Sky facing women's world champion Liv Morgan, who is looking to unify her title with the women's WWE championship.

Also at Night of Champions, Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins look to settle things once and for all when they meet inside a steel cage. The match should end the long-running rivalry between Breakker and Rollins that dates back to Breakker violently expelling Rollins from The Vision.

There are also three title matches set for the event, headlined by Cody Rhodes defending the undisputed WWE championship against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 match predictions, expert picks for complete card on Saturday in Saudi Arabia Brent Brookhouse

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday.

Where to watch WWE Night of Champions

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, June 27

Location: Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited (subcription required)

WWE Night of Champions match card

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins (Steel Cage Match)

King of the Ring final -- Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi

Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi Queen of the Ring final -- Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan

Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan Women's United States Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill United States Championship -- Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints