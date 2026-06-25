WWE Night of Champions 2026 match predictions, expert picks for complete card on Saturday in Saudi Arabia

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for Night of Champions. The six-match card is stacked with impactful contests, including three title matches and two matches to crown the King and Queen of the Ring.

The King and Queen of the Ring winners will go on to challenge for a world championship at SummerSlam. In the King of the Ring final, it will be the dominant Oba Femi taking on The Bloodline's Jey Uso. On the women's side, it will be women's world champion Liv Morgan going head-to-head with Iyo Sky for Queen of the Ring.

Arguably the most anticipated match of the night has no title or crown on the line, with Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins looking to settle their long-running feud inside a steel cage.

Also, Cody Rhodes will defend the undisputed WWE championship against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match, plus two other title matches.

With six big matches set for Sunday, let's take a look at who CBS Sports wrestling experts Brent Brookhouse and Shakiel Mahjouri are picking to have their hands raised at Night of Champions.

WWE Night of Champions match predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn: It doesn't feel like Zayn needs to be involved here at all, but Rhodes vs. Gunther already happened on SmackDown, so Zayn freshens things up a little bit. Rhodes doesn't seem likely to drop the title here, though a triple threat match gives an easy out for him to lose the title without eating a pin. Still, it doesn't seem as though WWE is ready to move on from Rhodes as champion yet. Pick: Cody Rhodes retains the title -- Brent Brookhouse (also Shakiel Mahjouri)

Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins (Steel Cage Match): The Vision feud has gone on far too long, and a steel cage match is the appropriate finale. If this is their last encounter, for now, Breakker should be elevated. Rollins is bulletproof; he can take the loss. Expect some Vision shenanigans, though it would be nice to see a clean conclusion between two talented performers. Pick: Bron Breakker wins -- Mahjouri

As my colleague pointed out, this feud has gone on way too long and has been crippled by injuries to just about everyone who has touched it. Rollins working things out with The Street Profits, and even helping them defeat The Vision for the tag titles, means that there will be backup to help fight off interference from The Vision. Rollins has hinted over and over about going after Roman Reigns, and he'd need the momentum of a win here for that to really carry any weight. Pick: Seth Rollins wins -- Brookhouse

King of the Ring final -- Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi: Femi winning would make sense, but it seems easy enough to have Brock Lesnar appear to attack Femi, cost him the match and set up a rubber match at SummerSlam. If Femi wins, he'd have earned a title shot at the event, which would derail that plan. Pick: Jey Uso wins -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Queen of the Ring final -- Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan: I think this WWE regime knows better than to lump two world titles on one superstar. There's far too much content demand to tie up its biggest women's prizes. Sky is a well-liked and incredibly talented performer. Morgan is great, but there's not enough upside to justify the long-term consequences, especially with two nights of SummerSlam on the horizon. Pick: Iyo Sky wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Women's United States Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill: Neither superstar had a memorable run as WWE women's champion. However, Stratton still has more upside. The women's United States championship is the perfect environment to cut her teeth for a future world title run. Pick: Tiffany Stratton retains the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

United States Championship -- Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints: SmackDown's midcard scene is packed with potential, but Williams is their North Star. He's wildly popular from the live audience, a fact that's remained true since the moment he graduated to the main roster. He should enjoy a lengthy reign that establishes him as an important SmackDown cornerstone. Saints earning a title match on a major show to months into his main roster run is reward enough. Pick: Trick Williams retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)