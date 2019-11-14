WWE NXT results, recap, grades: Bayley invades, Finn Balor gets new opponent, WarGames changes

Another week, another stunning edition of NXT. After a slow start to its foray onto USA Network that focused purely on match quality, NXT has figured out the formula to mainstream success with a tremendous two-hour show that featured three fantastic matches (out of four) and plenty of storyline development ahead of its upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3 event next Saturday in Chicago.

A huge WWE superstar once again invaded NXT as the main roster continues its build towards Survivor Series next Sunday. Finn Balor got a new opponent following the injury to Johnny Gargano, and that move also happened to shakeup the men's WarGames match. The women's WarGames match appears to have been filled out, but an injury to one of the members -- perhaps kayfabe in storyline, perhaps not in reality -- kicked up the intensity at the end of Wednesday night's show.

Let's take a look at everything that went down on NXT.

NXT Championship -- Lio Rush (c) def. Angel Garza via pinball to retain the title: As the match began, Garza jumped into the crowd and ripped off his pants in front of Rush's wife and children. The fast-paced match saw Garza stun the crowd by dropkicking Rush's back as he attempted a springboard off the bottom rope. Garza then hit an insane moonsault powerslam on Rush that got a 2.5 count. Rush answered with a standing Spanish fly, spinning heel kick and springboard cutter; however, when Rush tried a second springboard cutter, Garza caught him in the Wing Clipper for a 2.5. Garza's attempt at a top-rope Wing Clipper was denied by Rush, who knocked him to the canvas and hit the Final Hour for a surprising 2.5. Rush hit Final Hour once more on a leaning Garza for the 1-2-3 as the referee missed Garza's foot graze the ropes during the pinfall. Incredible match with a smart finish to keep Garza strong and in contention for the title. Grade: A

Xia Li def. Aliyah via pinfall with a roundhouse kick. Aliyah was caught snug with the kick and busted her nose open. A trainer immediately ran out with a towel for the blood.

Finn Balor, Matt Riddle brawl: Balor hit the ring to wonder why NXT has declined in his absence and call out Johnny Gargano for still being out three weeks after being on the receiving end of a Pele kick. Moments after he mentioned Riddle as being similar weak after taking the 1916 DDT last week, Riddle attacked him from behind and made him scurry. Undisputed Era came out to attack Riddle, but his WarGames teammates evened the sides. General manager William Regal later set Balor vs. Riddle for NXT TakeOver, removing Riddle from the WarGames match and putting him in as a replacement for Gargano.

Keith Lee def. Roderick Strong (c) via pinfall in a non-title match: After both WarGames teams jawed on the mic, Lee challenged Adam Cole but Strong stepped in for his stable mate. Strong hit two impressive avalanche superplexes on Lee but could not manage more than a 2.5 count on either. As Lee turned Strong inside out with a clothesline, the rest of UE came to the ring; however, Riddle and Tommaso Ciampa evened the odds. Balor suddenly appeared with a slingblade and missile dropkick to destroy Riddle at ringside. A distracted Lee ate a jumpking knee to the face and Roddy Slam but kicked out at 2.7. Lee then dodged a senton and hit a Jackhammer for the 1-2-3 to pin the North American champion. What could have been another incredible match was interrupted by storyline, which is fine, but prevents a higher rating. Grade: B

WarGames teams complete: UE attacked Lee after the match, and Ciampa was not enough to save him. Out came Dominick Dijakovic to wipe out UE on his own, including hitting Cole with Feast Your Eyes. Dijakovic demanded to be on the face WarGames team. Ciampa shook his hand, and after a face-off with Lee, they shook hands as well. Perhaps Velveteen Dream returns to finish the WarGames team.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott def. Bronson Reed via pinfall: Swerve often reverted to Reed's more brutal style in the match as his athleticism was often negated by Reed's size. Still, Swerve was able to showcase his athleticism, particularly at the end of the match where he flipped out of a sunset flip pinning attempt to hit House Call for the victory. The men shook hands after the match. Good wrestling but tough to live up to the first two matches on the show. Grade: C+

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain never started as Damien Priest attacked Dain from behind. Priest took Dunne and Dain down before launching a NXT security guard over the top rope onto the floor with a Crucifix bomb. As Dunne and Dain battled outside, Priest hit an insanely impressive step-up tope con hilo to lay them out and stand tall. Good piece of action here to clearly setup a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver. Grade: B-

Io Shirai def. Mia Yim in a Ladder Match to secure a WarGames advantage: The ladder was involved quickly with Shirai taking a suplex, but a tiger feint kick and flapjack by Shirai gave her the advantage. Shirai then flipped out of a back body drop but was absolutely ruined by a belly-to-belly suplex into the side of a ladder propped up in the corner. Yim hit Protect Ya Neck, but as she lifted the ladder, Shirai drilled her with a springboard missile dropkick that busted Yim open and spilled blood all over the ring. After delaying the finish as Yim got worked on by trainers, Shirai powerbombed Yim off the ladder and hit her with devastating double knees in the corner.

Dakota Kai came out to check on Yim outside the ring, but Shirai hit a moonsault to the outside to wipe out both women. As Shirai tried to climb the ladder, Kai pulled her down with a powerbomb and rolled Yim into the ring. However, as Yim climbed to the top, NXT UK women's champion Kay Lee Ray ran in to throw Kai into the steel steps and tip Yim off the ladder and through another ladder propped between the ring apron and barricade. Shirai climbed to victory in an absolutely brutal match that showed the best of Shirai and Yim. For a TV ladder match, it was a home run. Grade: A

Bayley attacks: As Shirai, Ray and Bianca Belair were celebrating in the ring, NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler entered to join her WarGames teammates. However, before Baszler could walk to the ring, SmackDown women's champion Bayley hit her from behind with a chair and slammed her into her own women's title as NXT went off the air. Rhea Ripley, Teagen Nox, Jessamen Duke and Candice LaRae were attacked throughout the night and shown laying injured on gravel and sidewalks. WWE did not pay off whether Ray or Bayley were the ones doing those attacks. Many thought it would be Kai in that position, but she was seemingly aligned with the faces still.