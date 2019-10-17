WWE NXT results, recap, grades: Big men get big-time showcase on mediocre episode

Though NXT has been on absolute fire since it's move to USA Network, perhaps it let of too many fireworks too fast. Wednesday night's show, the third NXT to go direct head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, featured an extensive selection of short matches with expected outcomes that did little to get one excited over the duration of the program.

Still, there were two matches and three NXT superstars who stood out, all of them among the biggest men that NXT has to offer. Keith Lee and Dominic Dijakovic continued their rivalry with another show-stopping bout, and Damian Priest proved in the main event that anyone who doubted WWE's decision to sign him from Ring of Honor was a fool.

So let's get to everything that happened on the latest edition of NXT.

Tommaso Ciampa def. Angel Garcia via pinfall: Ciampa used his strength to take an early advantage on Garza, but a tope suicida and missile dropkick from the top rope briefly turned the tide. As Garza ripped off his gimmicked pants to taunt the former NXT champion, Ciampa took him out stomped on the pants. He then hit Widow's Bell (a new draping DDT) for the win. It was good to see the returning Ciampa shake off the ring rust, but it was nothing spectacular and even a tad corny. Grade: C

Undisputed Era attacks Velveteen Dream: After the match, Undisputed Era slowly walked to the ring as Ciampa grabbed a steel chair and his crutch. Kyle O'Reilly walked over to Mauro Ranallo at the commentary table and threw him a USB drive, and the group slowly walked to the back while taunting Ciampa. After the break, the video showed an aggressive promo from Undisputed Era that showed they had attacked and laid out Velveteen Dream. General manager William Regal later announced that Dream would be unable to compete for Roderick Strong's North American championship next week; instead, the winner of the Keith Lee-Dominic Dijakovic match would be the No. 1 contender.

Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch via pinfall: With Burch down outside the ring, Aichner hit a brainbuster followed by a double springboard moonsault onto Lorcan but surprisingly only got a two count. However, a spinebuster followed by a flying European uppercut powerbomb got the job done. Better action here with a hot finish, though the result was expected. Grade: C+

Johnny Gargano is unsure how he feels about Ciampa, saying in a backstage interview that he will not know until he sees his former #DIY tag team partner and rival whether they will be friends or enemies now that Ciampa is back in NXT.

Io Shirai def. Kayden Carter via pinfall: Shirai staved off some early offense from Carter to dispatch of her opponent quickly, hitting an empress release German suplex followed by her signature moonsault for the 1-2-3. She then grabbed a microphone and said she -- not Rhea Ripley nor Bianca Belair -- is the No. 1 contender for Shayna Baszler's NXT women's championship. Ripley's music hit immediately, she grabbed the mic out of Shirai's hand and told her never to speak her name. Shirai screamed at Ripley but backed away and slowly walked to the back. Another so-so segment, though Shirai's ability was successfully showcased. Grade: C

Keith Lee vs. Dominic Dijakovic ends in a no contest: Following a strength test, Lee slapped Dijakovic off the middle rope and followed with a frog splash onto his competitor's injured left arm. Lee followed with a powerful spirit bomb, but Dijakovic rolled out of the ring to avoid a pinning attempt. Dijakovic briefly took momentum with a cyclone kick, but Lee regained it by powering his way pas Dijakovic's blocks and into a vertical suplex. A dazed Lee found himself atop Dijakovic's shoulders in an electric chair but countered with a stunning poisonrana that sent the crowd into hysterics.

As Dijakovic attempted a huricanrana on Lee, Strong ran into the ring with his title and hit both men on the head. Regal immediately took the microphone and declared next week's bout a triple threat match for the title. Undisputed Era screamed at Regal backstage after the break, but he ignored them. The match deserved a clean finish, and the triple threat next week clearly gives Strong an entry to pick up a sneaky win. But besides that booking decision, this was another awesome effort in their continuing rivalry. Grade: B

Matt Riddle def. Bronson Reed via pinfall: Hot start to this one with Riddle suplexing the much-larger Reed and following with Bro 2 Sleep, a gutwrench powerbomb and the Final Flash. After only getting a two count, Riddle tried a corkscrew moonsault, but Reed caught him with a sit-down powerbomb. Riddle soon countered a Reed attack with Bro Derek for the victory and made sure to fist bump his opponent afterward. Lots happened here for a short match, and both guys came out looking good despite Reed mostly taking Riddle's offense. Grade: B-

Tegan Nox def. Taynara via pinfall: Back in her first match after rehabbing a torn ACL, Nox wore braces on both knees. After taking some offense from Taynara, it was Nox who ramped up with an European uppercut, chokeslam and diving cross body. She then landed the Shiniest Wizard for the 1-2-3. After the match, Nox was being interviewed at ringside when Dakota Kai came out to congratulate her. The MMA horsewomen met them at ringside but left after a little trash talk. Nice finish by Nox, who like Ciampa earlier was knocking off ring rust. But there was little to get excited about here. Grade: C-

Finn Balor returns next week: In a short pretaped promo, Balor talked about coming to a crossroads in his career and needing to retrace his steps in order to find himself again. As such, he is back in NXT to find his heart and will begin that journey next week on NXT.

Killian Dain def. Boa via submission: Though Boa started aggressively, he was quickly leveled with a running crossbody outside the ring. Dain took advantage back inside the squared circle with a trio of Vader bombs followed by a half-nelson clutch submission for the win. Another short, so-so squash match that has been the theme for this show. Grade: C-

Damian Priest def. Pete Dunne via pinfall: Priest dominated the match early and had Dunne flattened in the middle of the ring. A superplex from Dunne changed the direction of the bout, and a moonsault from the second rope to the outside had the Bruiserweight on top. Priest stopped Dunne's digit manipulation and picked him up for a crucifix bomb followed by a step-up somersault senton over the top rope to the outside. Dunne attempted to fight back, but Priest followed with a cyclone kick, Frankensteiner and chokeslam for a 2.5 count. The two then traded blows with Priest and Dunne each reversing the other's finishing moves. Dunne knocked a flying Priest out with a stiff right forearm, but Priest countered a moonsault by lifting his knees.

As Priest lifted Dunne for another crucifix bomb, Dunne grabbed his fingers. However, they tussled in the corner and caught the referee between them. As she ducked away, Priest hit Dunne with a low blow and took advantage with The Reckoning to pick up the shocking victory. For anyone who thought the former "Punishment Martinez" would be a wasted signing, this match proved you wrong. Great match in the main event with Priest getting a big victory over the former UK champion. Match of the night by a mile and a good close to an otherwise mediocre show. Grade: A



