NXT returns to WrestleMania weekend this year with a special two-night TakeOver event. NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver takes place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8, just days before two nights of WrestleMania 37. As is nearly always the case with TakeOver events, the card is absolutely stacked with matches that have potential for tremendous action.

Night 1 of the event will be headlined by a bout for the NXT women's championship as Io Shirai defends her championship against Raquel Gonzalez. The headliner of the second night will be an NXT championship battle between champ Finn Balor and former champion Karrion Kross. In total, six championships will be on the line throughout the two nights of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Both nights of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, begin at 8 p.m. ET. Night 1 will air on the USA Network, while Night 2 will stream exclusively on Peacock.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver matches

Night 1 -- Wednesday, April 7

NXT Women's Championship -- Io Shirai (C) vs. Raquel Gonzalez: Shirai voluntarily called out Gonzalez as her challenger for the event following up a successful title defense against Toni Storm by confronting her new challenger. Gonzalez is one of the few women who have been as successful as Shirai over recent months, teaming with Dakota Kai to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and becoming one half of the first-ever team to hold the NXT women's tag team championship.

NXT United Kingdom Championship -- WALTER (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa: WALTER has been dominant as the UK champion and put on some incredible matches during his time with the promotion. When his attempts to get Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher to join Imperium failed, WALTER and his group assaulted Ciampa on multiple occasions, leading to a showdown between two cornerstones of their respective brands.

NXT Tag Team Championship (vacant) -- MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma: This match came about as a result of the tag titles being vacated when Danny Burch was injured, leaving Burch and Oney Lorcan unable to defend the belts. Three of the most exciting tag teams on the roster will now mix it up to crown new champions in a match that could be the highlight of the weekend.

Gauntlet match for a North American title shot on Night 2: The competitors and order of entry for the match will be determined in a battle royal on the March 31 edition of NXT.

Night 2 -- Thursday, April 8

NXT Championship -- Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross: Balor has held the title for more than six months, taking the belt after Kross was forced to vacate following an injury. Kross returned to action and immediately set his sights on winning back the championship he never lost in the ring. Balor will be looking to add one more layer of legitimacy to his title reign by proving he truly is the top man in NXT.

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Unsanctioned Match): At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Cole shocked everyone by superkicking O'Reilly, his friend and longtime fellow member of Undisputed Era. Cole's attacks left O'Reilly unable to compete, but he still managed to cost Cole a shot at Balor and the NXT championship. Now the two meet in an unsanctioned match with NXT unable to be held responsible for whatever the two do to each other.

NXT North American Championship -- Johnny Gargano (c) vs. TBD: Gargano will have an advantage heading into the match, coming in fresh while his opponent will have to have outlasted several others in the aforementioned gauntlet match just one night prior.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship -- Santos Escobar (c) vs. Jordan Devlin (c) (Ladder Match): Devlin never lost the cruiserweight championship before being sidelined due to injury. As such, he has continued defending the title since returning. Escobar won the title in a tournament for the then-vacant belt after Devlin was injured. Shawn Michaels brought a ladder to NXT, symbolizing that the two men would go take the same path as Michaels and Razor Ramon walked at WrestleMania 10, when both men claimed to be the true intercontinental champion.