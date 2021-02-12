NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day takes place on Sunday evening from the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando. The event should -- as is the case with all TakeOver cards -- be filled with plenty of high-octane action and some memorable matches with three title bouts and the finals of both the men's and women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments.

In the main event, NXT champion Finn Balor is set to defend his belt against former NXT UK champion Pete Dunne in a match with potential to rank among the best of the year. The NXT women's championship will also be the line, with champ Io Shirai facing Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.

The action is set to stream live on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day card, predictions

NXT Championship -- Finn Balor (c) vs. Pete Dunne: Dunne, with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch by his side, has been demanding a title match, including executing several attacks that forced Balor into an alliance with Undisputed Era. Those various ties leave a lot of outside factors that could come into play during the championship clash. It feels like just a matter of time until Dunne has his time as NXT champion, especially with Triple H as one of his biggest supporters. It's hard to see Sunday night serving as the crowning moment, however. Pick: Finn Ballor to retain the title



NXT Women's Championship -- Io Shirai (c) vs. Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez: Shirai has been a great champion in the ring, but her title reign has lacked in solid storylines. Storm and Martinez have both been eying the championship, leading them to form a team for the Dusty Classic over their bond of hunting Shirai and the belt. That would backfire when Shirai interfered in their first-round match, costing them their spot in the tournament and raising the ire of the challengers even more. They still share the same goal, though now as opponents in the upcoming triple threat match. Martinez and Storm feel like future champions, though it doesn't feel like either one is ready to be elevated quite yet, leading to the champ to retain in what should be a fantastic match. Pick: Io Shirai to retain the title



NXT North American Championship -- Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Kushida: After playing around with the idea that Gargano had suffered a broken arm -- which left him in a wheelchair because his walk is so powerful he can't do it without swinging his arms -- and would not be able to defend his title, the ruse was exposed and the match is back on. Gargano has emerged as a fantastic heel, bucking the idea that he was a "forever face" in NXT. With the addition of The Way in his corner, it seems like a bit of Austin Theory interference will help Gargano hold onto the belt against the fiery challenge of Kushida. Pick: Johnny Gargano to retain the title



Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals -- MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson): MSK has been introduced to the NXT audience in a very strong way with the experienced team blazing their way to the finals to face off with former NXT UK tag champs Drake and Gibson. If anything, it feels like the right approach to let MSK get the win to fully establish them as a new force in the tag division with Drake and Gibson already locked in as an accomplished and dangerous team. Pick: MSK wins



Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals -- Dakota Kai & Raquel González vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart: WWE has spent a lot of time very high on Moon and Blackheart with the latter especially emerging in the past six months as someone the promotion trusts to be a key face for events. The duo of Moon and Blackheart getting a brief feud with WWE women's champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler also feels like an appropriate reward after they finish navigating the field in the Dusty Classic. Pick: Moon & Blackheart win