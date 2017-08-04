WWE Power Rankings: AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura make big moves to the top

With so much going on in WWE, we are back to break down where the company stands at the end of its latest week. After every set of WWE shows, we will determine the top 10 talents in the company based on a variety of factors including in-ring ability, mic work, overall brand prestige, championships, recent pushes and importance to current storylines. These rankings are voted on by a small panel helmed by Brian Campbell.

We will also get into the best of the week in WWE, singling out the top superstar, match, move and promo over the last seven days. And last but not least, WWE will get a grade for the product they produced. So let's get to it.

WWE Power Rankings

Wrestler Title / Brand Last Week Trend 1. AJ Styles SmackDown (U.S. champion) 2 He's still the best worker in the company and now Styles finally has some decent booking to help showcase that. With the U.S. title back around his waist where it belongs, Styles will continue his feud against Kevin Owens into SummerSlam only helped by the inclusion of Shane McMahon.

2. Roman Reigns Raw 3 In a WWE calendar year with no clear-cut favorite for mythical MVP, Reigns likely has the best case of all for his consistently strong work over the first eight months. His work on the microphone continues to improve and his quasi-heel turn of late has only helped his character. 3. Samoa Joe Raw 1 Although he slid from the top spot in the rankings, Joe continues to do the best work of his career. His work has been so strong, in fact, that winning the title at SummerSlam not only would be a welcome development, it might be the best move WWE could make. 4. Shinsuke Nakamura SmackDown (No. 1 contender) NR Talk about making a leap. Nakamura's clean victory over Jon Cena in their "dream match" on SmackDown set him up for a WWE championship opportunity against Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. Despite dropping Cena on his head late in the match, Nakamura very much looked the part of top guy as his main roster push continued. 5. Braun Strowman Raw 4 Everything Strowman touches, he continues to destroy. Along the way, he has become quite arguably WWE's most over talent and certainly one of its most consistently entertaining. WWE has done well to hide his limitations and amplify what makes him such a special performer. 6. Brock Lesnar Raw (universal champion) 5 No one commands attention quite like Lesnar, helped by the fact that he's provided exclusively with the best mouthpiece in the company in Paul Heyman. But rumors of another one-off return to UFC for Lesnar appear so real that they were deftly added into his current storyline. It's great news for MMA fans but a continued tease for those in pro wrestling. 7. The Miz Raw (intercontinental champion) 6 The launch of his most recent feud with Raw-newcomer Jason Jordan has huge potential, especially if Jordan's kayfabe biological father Kurt Angle plays a strong role. Meanwhile, providing a chicken-crap heel like Miz with the muscle of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas (a.k.a. The Miztourage) to do his dirty work has been a smart move, making his character feel more important. 8. Finn Balor Raw NR It's great to have Balor back involved in something that truly matters opposite Bray Wyatt. And the recent tease that his "Demon King" alter ego might be summoned out of him by Wyatt's own dark and mysterious ways makes their SummerSlam match suddenly a must-see. Balor is such a great performer, he belongs at the top. Hopefully, this will be the final step for him in getting there. 9. Bray Wyatt Raw 7 Wyatt is quietly becoming the character many fans and critics wanted him to be during the ill-fated second half of his Randy Orton feud earlier this year. "The New Face of Fear" was elevated from going over in his feud against Seth Rollins and continues to put out strong promos while setting up a summer program with Balor. 10. Seth Rollins Raw 10 -- Consistently among the company's top two or three in-ring performers, Rollins has done well to improve his microphone work as a face during this mini Shield reunion angle with Dean Ambrose.

Dropped out: John Cena, The New Day

Best of the week in WWE

Wrestler -- Shinsuke Nakamura: It's important to put into perspective how infrequently John Cena actually loses matches clean. There was much at stake in this SmackDown Live main event and Nakamura played his part in making it feel special throughout.

Match -- AJ Styles (c) def. Kevin Owens to retain the United States championship on SmackDown Live: For all of the love Nakamura-Cena rightly received for its "dream match" billing and surprising finish, you can make a strong case it was only the second-best match on Tuesday night. Styles and Owens rekindled their underachieving rivalry of late with a match that belonged on a pay-per-view due to the chemistry, near falls and high spots it featured. There was also a certifiable PPV finish including a ref bump and a controversial ending.

Move -- Double aerial attack from Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander on Raw: For the second straight week, the pair of cruiserweights showcased how explosive they can be as teammates. This time they teamed up with Akira Tozawa to defeat TJ Perkins, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. The spot of the match came late as Swann jumped up top turnbuckle and Alexander got a running start off the ropes before both landed high-risk dives in stereo on the outside. Tozawa followed directly after with a suicide dive despite an injured shoulder.

Promo -- Paul Heyman on Raw: The advocate for Brock Lesnar has certainly had stronger promos throughout the years. But Heyman is so great at his craft that even his more average deliveries can be enough to win "best of the week" honors. Heyman was strong by opening Raw with his own conspiracy theory aimed at general manager Kurt Angle, believing that Lesnar was only placed in a Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam so he could lose his title. Heyman referenced Lesnar's need "to pay the ultimate price," which was an obvious nod to real-life rumors that Lesnar is preparing for a UFC comeback against Jon Jones. Interspersing a dose of reality into the mix was a smart move -- whether WWE is creating a storyline avenue for Lesnar to exit or not -- and no one quite delivers like Heyman.

Show -- SmackDown Live: The blue brand likely would have won this week regardless of whether the product was great or not. That's because Raw mailed in one of the worst episodes of recent memory, compounded by the advanced expectations during the build to SummerSlam. But SmackDown definitely brought it, just the same, from a pair of bookending strong matches to a quick-moving flow in between.

Grade

Week ending August 4: C+