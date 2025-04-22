WrestleMania is considered WWE's season finale, but the promotion doesn't have an off-season. Following the events of WrestleMania 41, WWE has formally announced two major upcoming pay-per-views.

Inglewood, California's Intuit Dome and San Diego's Petco Park will host Money in the Bank and Survivor Series, respectively. Money in the Bank will take place on June 7, the evening after WWE Worlds Collide, a crossover event between NXT and WWE's newly acquired Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide promotion. Men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches are usually held at the annual show. Undisputed WWE champion John Cena is also confirmed for Money in the Bank.

Notably, WWE has abandoned "WarGames" from the Survivor Series nomenclature. Survivor Series has been a cornerstone WWE event since 1997, before adopting the "WarGames" mantra for the last three years. It suggests WWE will return to the original team elimination Survivor Series match, instead of the interval-style WarGames cage match.

"For the first time in the event's nearly 40-year history, Survivor Series will take place in a stadium on Nov. 29, and we believe Petco Park in San Diego is the perfect host for a historic night," said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque in a press release.

The promotion had previously announced its SumerSlam event for Aug. 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutheford, New Jersey, as well as Clash in Paris on Aug. 31.