The new year is a pivotal time for WWE. The Royal Rumble is approaching and, with it, the road to WrestleMania 42. Fans expect blockbuster matches, bold creative directions and the elevation of new stars.

Last year, Jey Uso shocked the world by eliminating John Cena to win the Royal Rumble. Then Cena, one-upped him, turning heel on Cody Rhodes before becoming a record-setting 17-time world champion. The year culminated with Gunther retiring Cena.

WWE's creative team has its work cut out to create memorable moments in 2026. There are potentially more farewell tours on the horizon for our living legends, and opportunities for WWE's current crop of up-and-comers to be the next big thing.

With that in mind, CBS Sports' experts predict what we could see happen in the new year.

Gunther will retire another legend

Gunther is exactly in the elevated position that many hoped he'd find, but few thought he'd achieve. Walter wasn't the prototypical WWE superstar, but Gunther has thrived on the main roster. Oddly, the sentiment around him shifted during John Cena's The Last Time is Now tournament. People didn't think he was the right opponent to retire Cena. People were also upset when Brock Lesnar broke The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, and while that decision remains decisive, it elevated Lesnar's aura as an unstoppable force.

Gunther retired Goldberg and Cena in the same year. At the start of 2026, "The Ring General" targeted another legend, AJ Styles, interrupting him on Monday Night Raw. "The Phenomenal" one previously announced that he'd retire this year. It's also believed that Chris Jericho will return to WWE for a farewell tour. Cena also recently stated that he thinks the plan is for Lesnar to retire at SummerSlam this year when the promotion holds the event in his billed hometown of Minneapolis. That gives Gunther three highly decorated, highly talented legends to hunt as he further his reputation as the ultimate legend killer. -- Shakiel Mahjouri

The Vision will falter by SummerSlam

It seems clear Bron Breakker will be world heavyweight champion sooner than later, likely by WrestleMania. The thing is, I don't know that he has much use for The Vision from that point on. WWE does not need another Bloodline-style storyline with a champion who should be able to win on his own, taking shortcuts to retain the title. WWE could try to force things and keep the group together, but the smarter call would be to break things up shortly after Breakker wins the title, likely allowing Breakker to keep Paul Heyman with him as an advisor, which is a role where Heyman thrives.

Without Breakker, The Vision is Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Austin Theory, which isn't exactly a group you want to see dominating Monday nights. With all that said, it's probably time for WWE to start planning for a near future without The Vision. No one benefits from The Bloodline 2.0, most of all Breakker. -- Brent Brookhouse