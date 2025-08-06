WWE's first two-day SummerSlam was a miniature WrestleMania, highlighted by big surprises and significant moments. The aftermath leaves breadcrumbs for WWE's creative direction through to Survivor Series.

Cody Rhodes reclaimed the undisputed WWE championship, Brock Lesnar squashed John Cena and Seth Rollins claimed another world championship at the expense of longtime rival CM Punk. While WrestleMania is often a spiritual season finale, SummerSlam presented a clearer direction for the coming months.

In the aftermath of SummerSlam, let's map out directions for three of WWE's top stars through Survivor Series.

'Super' Cena revisits legendary rivalries on his retirement tour

WWE has firmly abandoned Cena's villainous run. His next stop is clear: a feud with Brock Lesnar. "The Beast Incarnate" made a shocking and controversial return at SummerSlam, attacking Cena in a manner mirroring Lesnar's 2012 return. If WWE leans heavily into nostalgia, they'll book an Extreme Rules match between the longtime rivals. Cena won't have many openings left if WWE stretches this program past August. The 17-time world champion has checked off most items on his farewell list: CM Punk, Randy Orton and Rhodes. There are a few names Cena still should visit before the year's end. A Roman Reigns match seems unavoidable. Revisiting his unexpected, acclaimed 2016 feud with AJ Styles would be a treat. A trilogy with The Rock is the biggest blockbuster possible, but that's dependent on Dwayne Johnson's availability. After Survivor Series, it's time to pass the torch.

Cody Rhodes' muddled road

Rhodes' path through Survivor Series is the most unclear. His first undisputed WWE title reign was that of a workhorse, emphasized by great matches over memorable stories. WWE would benefit from planning his journey more carefully, but his most compelling challengers are preoccupied. Cena has Lesnar to contend with; meanwhile, Rollins has numerous top stars distracted. Drew McIntyre is a solid bet for Clash in Paris, possibly with involvement from Logan Paul. If Aleister Black overcomes Damian Priest, he'd be a fresh challenger for Rhodes, one capable of producing a fantastic match. A third match between Rhodes and Cena seems unlikely, unless WWE closes out the year with a passing-of-the-torch moment, but that won't be something WWE revisits before Survivor Series. Rhodes' only big ticket options involve weaving him into other storylines or pulling someone currently busy.

Seth Rollins' crew forms unlikely alliances

WWE's top faction is tailor-made for Survivor Series. Rollins and Company have firm control of Monday nights after stealing the world heavyweight championship. They've made many enemies since WrestleMania, a statement that should hold in the winter. WWE has abandoned the "WarGames" suffix attached to Survivor Series in recent years, suggesting they'll revert to traditional Survivor Series matches. Those matches typically feature teams of four or five, meaning Rollins and friends will need to forge alliances of their own. Rollins' dominance will spur an uneasy alliance between WWE's top stars. Punk, Reigns, LA Knight and Jey Uso are currently feuding with the faction. If WWE is prepared for a blockbuster, top-heavy main event, they could rope in the recently returned Lesnar -- leaning on his history with Paul Heyman -- and add Cena and/or Rhodes to the opposing side. Until then, expect Rollins to use every tool at his disposal to keep the world title against his rivals.