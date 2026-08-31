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WWE Raw live updates, results, and grades for Aug. 31 as Penta and Rey Fenix battle for shot at Roman Reigns

The winner of Penta vs. Fenix will win the tournament for a shot at Reigns and the world heavyweight title

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Things are never simple for world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns. That continues to be true as Reigns heads to Raw on Monday to take in the finals of the No. 1 contender tournament to determine his challenger for Sept. 14 in Mexico City.

Not only will Reigns be watching the match between brothers Penta and Rey Fenix on Monday, but he'll likely have to deal with LA Knight, who has been angling for a shot at Reigns and the world heavyweight championship while also taking shots at The Bloodline where he can.

Last week also added new complications for Reigns and The Bloodline, as Royce Keys brought Bronco Nima and Lucien Price to Raw, where the trio decimated The Usos, Knight and Solo Sikoa in the night's main event.

With the walls seemingly closing in on Reigns, Monday will provide perspective on mental state of "The Tribal Chief."

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

  • Penta and Rey Fenix will battle in the tournament of the No. 1 contender tournament for a shot at Roman Reigns in Mexico City on Sept. 14
  • Roman Reigns will be in attendance to take in the tournament finals as LA Knight continues to hunt for a shot at the champion
  • Raquel Rodriguez will defend the women's intercontinental championship against former champ Sol Ruca
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September 1, 2026, 12:08 AM
Aug. 31, 2026, 8:08 pm EDT
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