WWE Raw results, review, grades: AJ Styles gets emotional goodbye, surprise induction into Hall of Fame

The biggest news coming out of WWE Raw on Monday night is AJ Styles' induction to the WWE Hall of Fame. The surprise moment came at the end of the show, when The Undertaker appeared to deliver the news to Styles.

In addition, the Elimination Chamber fields are now set, with Jey Uso claiming the final spot in the men's Chamber, and Raquel Rodriguez doing the same for the women. In unfortunate news, Bronson Reed suffered a biceps injury during the men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match and it appears another member of The Vision will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

AJ Styles says goodbye, gets surprise induction into Hall of Fame

The night was set up as a tribute to Georgia native AJ Styles. This included an opening segment that saw Gunther interrupt Michael Cole and Corey Graves to ask why they were celebrating a "loser" instead of the man who sent him into retirement. This all led to Dragon Lee attacking Gunther both at ringside and backstage.

Throughout the night, other superstars from Styles' past appeared, including old rivals from TNA such as Abyss and Frankie Kazarian. Everything led to Styles coming to the ring, where he explained he didn't leave his gloves in the ring at Royal Rumble because he wanted to leave them "at home" in Georgia. After thanking the fans, the locker room came to the entrance ramp to give Styles a standing ovation. At that point, The Undertaker made his way to the ring on a motorcycle. Undertaker surprised Styles by telling him he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with the 2026 class.

This was a nice sendoff for Styles, though it may not satisfy those who wanted a better in-ring end for one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation. Still, there's no way to allow Styles to have another match when he put his career on the line, not to mention what that would mean for Gunther, whose entire character revolves around being the guy who has retired several legends recently. So, in the end, it was simply a nice send-off for a great wrestler in front of his hometown fans. Grade: NA

What else happened on WWE Raw?