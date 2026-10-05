WWE Raw live updates, results and grades for Oct. 5 as Roman Reigns returns to show ahead of Money in the Bank

With Money in the Bank less than one week away, WWE Raw will go down on Monday from St. Louis, Missouri. The main attraction on Monday will be Roman Reigns' return to Raw.

Reigns, the world heavyweight champion, is preparing for a title defense against LA Knight at Money in the Bank. Knight has been chasing a shot at Reigns for years, ever since The Bloodline helped Reigns defeat him at Crown Jewel in 2023. Knight pushed hard enough that Reigns finally caved and gave him a crack at the championship.

The rest of The Bloodline has had other priorities in recent weeks, with Royce Keys and his 946 faction orchestrating a series of elaborate attacks, most recently hitting Jacob Fatu with a car on last week's Raw.

In Monday's biggest announced match, former decorated champions Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch will clash in a No. 1 contender match. The winner will earn a shot at women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer. The three women have been tangled in a twisting story that saw Vaquer take the title off of Morgan in Chile last month.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

World heavyweight champion Roman Reigns returns to Raw ahead of his Money in the Bank title defense against LA Knight

Becky Lynch will battle Liv Morgan in a No. 1 contender match for Stephanie Vaquer's women's world championship