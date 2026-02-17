WWE Raw results, review, grades: Asuka and Je'Von Evans punch their tickets to Elimination Chamber matches
Asuka and Evans each earned a spot in a match for a world title match at WrestleMania
The men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches continued to come together on Monday night, with a pair of qualifying matches on Raw.
On the women's side of things, Asuka outlasted Nattie and Bayley to earn her spot in the Chamber. Asuka now joins Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss with two spots still up for grabs. There was a surprising winner on the men's side, with Je'Von Evans managing to get the win over intercontinental champion Dominik Mysterio and Gunther to earn his spot in the Chamber alongside Randy Orton, LA Knight and Cody Rhodes, who have all already won their own qualifying matches.
CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Asuka and Je'Von Evans punch their tickets to Elimination Chamber
Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match – Asuka def. Nattie and Bayley via submission when she locked Bayley in the Asuka Lock. Maxxine Dupri attacked Nattie after the match. Later in the show, The Kabuki Warriors interrupted Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley's backstage interview, with Kairi Sane telling Ripley that Elimination Chamber is already over because they will make sure Asuka wins.
Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match – Je'Von Evans def. Dominik Mysterio and Gunther via pinfall after an OG Cutter on Mysterio. Mysterio attempted to use the hammer from the ring bell during the match but was caught by Gunther. As Gunther was dealing with Mysterio, Dragon Lee flew in from the crowd to hit Gunther with the ring bell. With Gunther down, it came down to a brief sprint between Evans and Mysterio, which ended when Evans hit the OG Cutter to advance to Elimination Chamber.
Asuka is a former Elimination Chamber winner (2023) and her presence in the match is more about her ongoing issues with Ripley and Sky, but she's always a welcome addition to any big match. Evans is the big surprise, as a still fresh to the main roster superstar who WWE appears to have a lot of faith in. The Chamber is a high spot based match and Evans can certainly deliver incredible moments, so this should be a big opportunity for him to shine on a big stage. Grade: B
What else happened on WWE Raw?
- The Vision def. The Usos & LA Knight via pinfall after Bronson Reed hit a Tsunami on Jimmy Uso. The match came about after The Vision interrupted The Usos' entrance and LA Knight eventually interrupted The Vision. The Vision were upset about Austin Theory being attacked by the masked man during his Elimination Chamber qualifier last Monday. The masked man struck again after the match, stomping Logan Paul on the commentary desk.
- Adam Pearce found a large box backstage marked "Do not open until 2/28/26" and instructed the crew to send it to SmackDown for Nick Aldis to deal with.
- Pearce made an offer to Oba Femi to join the Raw roster. Pearce handed Femi a contract and told him to take his time making his decision.
- Stephanie Vaquer made Liv Morgan cry after interrupting a sit-down interview. Morgan said she was not going to rush her decision on which champion she would face at WrestleMania when Vaquer burst into the room. Vaquer ranted at Morgan in Spanish while Dominik Mysterio translated. After Vaquer left, Mysterio consoled Morgan, who was in tears.
- Finn Balor and Judgment Day interrupted a CM Punk promo. Punk was discussing his match with Balor at Elimination Chamber and with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania when Balor interrupted. Balor said that, to be the "best in the world," you have to have traveled the world doing the things he has done, which means he deserves that title, not Punk. Punk said that Balor did those things without Judgment Day, who are an anchor around Balor's neck. Punk then turned his back, offering to let Balor, Mysterio and JD McDonagh jump him and jeopardize Balor's title match. Balor held his teammates back before Punk left the ring and threw the microphone into Balor's chest. Later, McDonagh was frustrated with Balor for not allowing him to attack Punk, but Balor said if McDonagh wanted to help, he'll stay out of it.
- Intercontinental championship No. 1 contender match -- Penta def. El Grande Americano via pinfall with a Mexican Destroyer. "The Original" El Grande Americano ran in during the match to take out Bravo and Rayo before also hitting Chaos Theory on Americano after the match.
- AJ Lee attempted to goad Becky Lynch into a fight by talking about how she was gone for 10 years and Lynch still hasn't caught up to her because fans like her better and buy more of her merch. After Lynch came to ringside, Lee offered to "throw hands" and said he'd even let Lynch take the first shot. Lynch entered the ring and balled up her fist but instead left, saying Lee was just looking for an excuse to get out of their match at Elimination Chamber.
