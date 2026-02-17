WWE Raw results, review, grades: Asuka and Je'Von Evans punch their tickets to Elimination Chamber matches

The men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches continued to come together on Monday night, with a pair of qualifying matches on Raw.

On the women's side of things, Asuka outlasted Nattie and Bayley to earn her spot in the Chamber. Asuka now joins Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss with two spots still up for grabs. There was a surprising winner on the men's side, with Je'Von Evans managing to get the win over intercontinental champion Dominik Mysterio and Gunther to earn his spot in the Chamber alongside Randy Orton, LA Knight and Cody Rhodes, who have all already won their own qualifying matches.

Asuka and Je'Von Evans punch their tickets to Elimination Chamber

Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match – Asuka def. Nattie and Bayley via submission when she locked Bayley in the Asuka Lock. Maxxine Dupri attacked Nattie after the match. Later in the show, The Kabuki Warriors interrupted Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley's backstage interview, with Kairi Sane telling Ripley that Elimination Chamber is already over because they will make sure Asuka wins.

Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match – Je'Von Evans def. Dominik Mysterio and Gunther via pinfall after an OG Cutter on Mysterio. Mysterio attempted to use the hammer from the ring bell during the match but was caught by Gunther. As Gunther was dealing with Mysterio, Dragon Lee flew in from the crowd to hit Gunther with the ring bell. With Gunther down, it came down to a brief sprint between Evans and Mysterio, which ended when Evans hit the OG Cutter to advance to Elimination Chamber.

Asuka is a former Elimination Chamber winner (2023) and her presence in the match is more about her ongoing issues with Ripley and Sky, but she's always a welcome addition to any big match. Evans is the big surprise, as a still fresh to the main roster superstar who WWE appears to have a lot of faith in. The Chamber is a high spot based match and Evans can certainly deliver incredible moments, so this should be a big opportunity for him to shine on a big stage. Grade: B

