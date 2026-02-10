With Elimination Chamber fast approaching, WWE used Raw on Monday night to continue building out the card for the premium live event. Included in additions to the Elimination Chamber card is a world heavyweight championship match between CM Punk and challenger Finn Balor.

Punk's wife, AJ Lee, will also be in action at the event, challenging Becky Lynch for the women's intercontinental championship. In addition, Rhea Ripley and LA Knight advanced to the women's and men's Elimination Chamber matches, respectively.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elimination Chamber card takes shape

The show opened with Becky Lynch furious that AJ Lee was in the building. This eventually brought Lee to the ring, where Lynch asked if Lee was trying to get a match for the women's intercontinental championship. After Lynch said that match wouldn't happen, Lee was able to goad her into accepting a match at Elimination Chamber. Morgan eventually struck when Lee saved Maxxine Dupri from an attack by Natty. As Lee assisted Dupri, Morgan attacked, sending Lee into the ring post.

Later, in the Judgment Day clubhouse, Finn Balor made it clear he was not done with his pursuit of CM Punk and the world heavyweight championship despite the planned WrestleMania main event between Punk and Roman Reigns. During a planned in-ring interview with Punk, it was Balor who came to the ring, eventually throwing out a challenge to Punk for Elimination Chamber. Punk came to the ring and demanded the match, despite Adam Pearce's objections. The match was officially made, and Punk explained that he's building a legacy as a fighting champion, not playing it safe and waiting for WrestleMania.

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match -- Rhea Ripley def. Lyra Valkyria and Ivy Nile via pinfall after hitting Valkyria with Riptide.

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match -- LA Knight def. Penta and Austin Theory via pinfall with a BFT on Theory. Pearce had warned Paul Heyman and The Vision to not get involved in the match, which they did anyway. However, the masked man appeared and hit a superkick and stomp on Theory to turn the tables and allow Knight to advance to the Elimination Chamber.

Punk continuing to defend the title is a good thing, as is any time WWE allows for a true fighting world champion, though it's not surprising that he will wrestle in Chicago. It is strange for WWE to have everyone freak out that Punk is putting the WrestleMania main event "in jeopardy." Advocating for fewer title matches is odd, and if Balor won, it would just mean Balor vs. Reigns in the new main event. As for Lee, they're giving another sort of hometown match, which is fair enough. Grade: B+

What else happened on WWE Raw?