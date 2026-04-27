WWE Raw live updates, results and match grades as Roman Reigns responds to Jacob Fatu's Backlash challenge

WWE brings Raw to Laredo, Texas on Monday night as fallout from WrestleMania 42 continues. Much of the focus on Monday will be on Roman Reigns as the world heavyweight champion decides if he's willing to put his title on the line against his own cousin.

After winning the title from CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania, Reigns was in the ring to celebrate his victory with The Usos on the Raw after WrestleMania. That's when Jacob Fatu came to the ring and laid out a challenge to his cousin.

Fatu said that the issues were less about personal issues than wanting and needing the things the title had given Reigns, such as financial security for his family.

Reigns told Fatu he would give him a week to think things over before they decided if they were really going to face off at Backlash on May 9.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

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