WWE Raw results and match grades: Seth Rollins vs. Gunther among new matches added to WrestleMania 42

With just weeks to go until WrestleMania 42, Monday's episode of WWE Raw did some heavy lifting in filling out the biggest card of the year. Four matches were added to WrestleMania 42 during Monday's show, though there are some concerns over the quality of the build to the event.

Monday also saw three title matches and one title change, as Austin Theory and Logan Paul of The Vision managed to take the world tag team championships from The Usos with the help of IShowSpeed.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Madison Square Garden in New York.

WrestleMania 42 continues to take shape

While three title matches and CM Punk brawling with Roman Reigns all took place on Monday night, the biggest headline may be the addition of several new matches to the WrestleMania 42 card.

The matches announced on Monday night include:

Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee (Ladder Match)

-- Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee (Ladder Match) WWE Women's Tag Team Championship -- Lash Legend & Nia Jax (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Lash Legend & Nia Jax (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

The events that set those matches up can be found below.

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year, but the build has not been "special" this year. The events below involving Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Roman Reigns on Monday did little to enhance the biggest matches on the card. Rollins vs. Gunther feels thrown together at best, as does the intercontinental championship ladder match. These matches might all make WrestleMania 42 better, but it feels like WWE has very little confidence in the build to the event.

What else happened on WWE Raw?