As The Bloodline and 946 look to take their blood feud into WarGames at Survivor Series, the sides will send tag teams out on Raw to battle for the WarGames advantage.

Monday's match will feature The Usos battling the team of Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana. Hayes and Montana are the two newest men brought into the 946 fold by leader Royce Keys. Keys and 946 have been a step ahead of The Bloodline for most of the war between the two groups, aside from the first time world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns decided he needed to intervene.

Raw will also feature a big women's match as multi-time former women's world champion Iyo Sky takes on women's intercontinental champion Raquel Rodriguez with the belt on the line. Rodriguez will no doubt have her Judgment Day teammates ready to come to her aid, but Sky is one of the top talents in the WWE locker room.

Also, John Cena is set to appear on Monday. Cena has recently been handing out invites to The John Cena Classic, and may have more invites to hand out on Raw.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview