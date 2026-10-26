WWE Raw live updates, results and grades for Oct. 26 as Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer battle for title shot

For months, the women's world championship picture has revolved around three people: Becky Lynch, Stephanie Vaquer and current women's world champion Liv Morgan. During Raw on Monday night, Lynch and Vaquer will go one-on-one in a No. 1 contender match for Morgan's title.

Vaquer took the title from Morgan in her native Chile, but Morgan regained the title at Money in the Bank, beating Vaquer and Lynch in a triple threat match. While Lynch was a big reason Vaquer beat Morgan in Chile, the two women have never been on the same page and have almost as much disdain for each other as they do for the champion.

Monday will be a big night in the women's locker room, with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria also set to meet in a no disqualification match, as well as a non-title match between Iyo Sky and women's intercontinental champion Raquel Rodriguez.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

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