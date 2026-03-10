WWE Raw results, review, match grades: Judgement Day violently removes Finn Balor from team

As WrestleMania 42 fast approaches, the Raw locker room was jockeying for positions of power on Monday night. One man who did not gain any momentum was Finn Balor, who was left laid out in the ring by his now-former Judgment Day teammates.

After a confrontation with Dominik Mysterio, Balor delivered a kick to Mysterio, which eventually led to a beatdown by Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. It appears Judgment Day is now entering a post-Balor era.

Also on Monday night, Penta retained the intercontinental championship with a win over El Grande Americano, and Bayley secured the No. 1 contendership to the women's intercontinental title after winning a six-woman gauntlet match.

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Finn Balor violently ousted from Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio was furious backstage and asked his Judgment Day teammates if they'd seen Finn Balor. Mysterio made his way to the ring and said since he couldn't find Balor, he would air out their dirty laundry in public. Mysterio blamed Balor's lack of help for his losing the intercontinental championship to Penta the week prior. Balor eventually made his way to the ring and said that he has spent years trying to teach Mysterio that sometimes you have to stand on your own, but Mysterio hadn't learned the lesson. Balor said that Mysterio father, Rey, may have been right and that Dominik is just a "spoiled prick." Mysterio shoved Balor in the face and Balor responded with a Pele kick. Eventually, JD McDonagh turned on Balor, hitting a clothesline before Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez jumped on Balor to continue the attack. Mysterio ended things by hitting Balor with the ring bell hammer before a pair of frog splashes, the second with a steel chair over Balor's body.

It's been a long time coming, but Balor is finally on his way out of Judgment Day. He was no longer a great fit, with Mysterio as the clear "main guy" in the group, but Balor is more accomplished and shouldn't be playing a backseat role. Now, Balor can target Judgment Day and give Mysterio and McDonagh someone to work with. On a show where there was a lot of spinning of wheels, this felt like something with some momentum. Grade: B+

What else happened on WWE Raw?