WWE Raw results, grades: Oba Femi violently answers Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 42 challenge

The journey along the road to WrestleMania continued with Raw on Monday night. The big takeaways from the show in San Antonio were the continuation of CM Punk and Roman Reigns' issues, as well as Brock Lesnar getting an answer to his open challenge for a match at WrestleMania 42.

Lesnar's challenge was met by Oba Femi, setting up a clash between two titans at the biggest show of the year.

As for Reigns and Punk, the pair continued trying to win the mind games ahead of their WrestleMania main event.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Oba Femi violently answers Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania open challenge

Seth Rollins and his army of masked men came to the ring to start the show. Rollins said that he started The Vision, and he will be the one to kill it. Rollins went on to claim that anyone who stood next to Paul Heyman was "marked for death." This brought out Heyman, looking ragged from Rollins' attack weeks ago. Heyman eventually told Rollins that he was messing with him and that his plan remained that anyone who messed with him could "FAFO" before switching things up to "FAF-5," leading to Brock Lesnar making his entrance. Lesnar easily ran through Rollins' masked men before coming face-to-face with Rollins. Before things could escalate further, Oba Femi's music hit, and he made his way to the ring, where he eventually delivered a Fall From Grace to Lesnar before standing on his chest and pointing to the WrestleMania sign, accepting Lesnar's open challenge for a match at the biggest show of the year. Later in the night, the match was made official.

Femi vs. Lesnar is the kind of match that Femi needs to be having, assuming he wins. Lesnar is a mega-part-timer and there's not a ton of value to him beating Femi, which leads to how good this segment is coming down to what happens at WrestleMania. Also, Rollins is clearly in a weird situation now, with the active members of The Vision not the ones who turned on him and now focused on The Usos (see below), and Lesnar now tied to Femi. Grade: C+

Roman Reigns climbs into CM Punk's head

Roman Reigns arrived early in the show and was met by The Usos. Reigns said that Jimmy Uso did the right thing punching CM Punk last week because if someone runs their mouth, you should do something. Reigns then looked into the camera and said that his family should know that they can do whatever they want before or after WrestleMania, but on that night, Punk was his. Reigns later told The Usos that being a part-timer was a good thing because their fathers weren't there for them, but he can be there for his kid. Reigns said that Punk owed The Usos an apology and that he would collect it for them.

At the end of the show, Reigns came to the ring and invited Punk to "his" show. After some back-and-forth, Punk said he was surprised Reigns hadn't taken a shot at him yet. Reigns responded by pointing out that Punk hasn't headlined anything as champion, even shows on the European tour. The two continued to trade words until Reigns said that Punk is weaker, slower and older than him, leading Punk to drop Reigns with a punch. Reigns laughed, feeling he had gotten in Punk's head as the show went off the air.

I still feel like I've been given no good reason to think Reigns vs. Punk is meaningful beyond that "these are big stars." This whole situation is being held back by WWE not being willing to have either man as the heel or face, and it's muddied the situation into something that feels driven by a lack of true conviction by the promotion as WrestleMania approaches. And why was being called "old" what pushed Punk over the edge? How is that in line with his character? Grade: C

What else happened on WWE Raw?