WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Roman Reigns puts CM Punk down to close the show after assist from Usos
Reigns used The Usos to open Punk up to a beatdown
Ahead of their WrestleMania 42 main event, world heavyweight champion CM Punk has repeatedly told Roman Reigns that Reigns can't do anything without his family having his back. During Raw on Monday night, Reigns proved Punk right.
Punk provoked Reigns and his cousins, The Usos, at the close of the show. The situation culminated in The Usos attacking Punk, leaving the champion open for an assault by Reigns that ended with Punk driven through the commentary desk by a Reigns powerbomb.
CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from TD Garden in Boston.
Roman Reigns lays out CM Punk to close the show
The Vision def. The Usos via disqualification. Logan Paul was about to use his brass knuckles when LA Knight ran to ringside. Knight ultimately slipped the knuckles into the ring, where Jey Uso knocked out Austin Theory in front of the referee for the disqualification. Heyman later demanded a match for The Usos' tag titles next Monday at Madison Square Garden. Later, Knight confronted Jey for using the knuckles to lose the match after Jimmy thanked Knight for being there. Jey said that Knight was pushing close to being like CM Punk and seeing what happens when you talk about their family after Knight said that Jey sounded like Roman Reigns.
Punk was walking to the ring to close the show when Jimmy told him to be careful because Jey is on the warpath. Punk continued to the ring and said that after Reigns said that any Samoans could take a shot at Punk before WrestleMania, no Samoans have even looked at him cross. Eventually, Jey came to the ring and confronted Punk, leading to Punk saying he was willing to fight right there. Jimmy came to the ring and told Jey that his anger costs them too often, like with the disqualification earlier in the night. Reigns then came to the ring and told The Usos to "respectfully" leave his ring, but Jey ran at Punk, only to get dropped by an elbow. Jimmy then engaged Punk, leaving Punk open for a Superman punch from Reigns. Reigns would go on to hit a spear, throw Punk into the ring post and then powerbomb him through the commentary desk before the show went off the air.
It's probably a good thing to reestablish Reigns as the heel with a month left before WrestleMania. Reigns only proved Punk's repeated statements that Reigns can't get anything done on his own. Now, Reigns is again using The Usos to get one up on an opponent. This was a clear improvement over the past two weeks of pointless talking followed by a single punch to end the show, even if it feels like WWE hasn't fully figured out how to sell the WrestleMania main event. Grade: B
What else happened on WWE Raw?
- Oba Femi again got the better of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar opened the show with Paul Heyman. Heyman said that Femi took advantage of the situation when he hit Fall From Grace on Lesnar last week. Femi came to the ring and Lesnar looked to get him up for an F5, but Femi slipped out and clotheslined Lesnar to the floor.
- AJ Lee offered Becky Lynch a WrestleMania opportunity. Lynch came to the ring to take some verbal shots at Lee after attacking the women's intercontinental champion last week. Lee responded by coming to the ring, leading Lynch to run off. Lee then offered up a WrestleMania match for her title, which Lynch claimed was Lee falling into her trap.
- Je'Von Evans def. Grayson Waller via pinfall with an OG Cutter.
- Seth Rollins was arrested. After the mess of his evening, Heyman went to the ring to call out Rollins. Heyman said he wasn't looking for a match, nor was he wanting to fight, but that he had no options left. After a fake-out from a masked man, Rollins appeared on the commentary desk, where he was quickly surrounded by police. Heyman said the men in his family file restraining orders and, as such, Rollins was going to jail. Rollins slipped past the police and dropped Heyman with a punch before being taken down and arrested.
- Bayley & Lyra Valkyria def. The Kabuki Warriors via pinfall after Valkyria hit Kairi Sane with Nightwing. After their win, Bayley and Valkyria called for a match with Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the women's tag team titles next Monday.
- Intercontinental Championship – Penta (c) def. Dominik Mysterio via pinfall to retain the title. Before the match, Stephanie Vaquer attacked Liv Morgan, who was accompanying Mysterio to the ring. As Mysterio was going for a frog splash, Finn Balor appeared, attacking JD McDonagh and distracting Mysterio enough to allow Penta to counter the frog splash into a small package for the win. Balor attempted to attack Mysterio after the match, but Mysterio escaped after McDonagh ran into the ring, leaving McDonagh to feel Balor's wrath.
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