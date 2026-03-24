WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Roman Reigns puts CM Punk down to close the show after assist from Usos

Ahead of their WrestleMania 42 main event, world heavyweight champion CM Punk has repeatedly told Roman Reigns that Reigns can't do anything without his family having his back. During Raw on Monday night, Reigns proved Punk right.

Punk provoked Reigns and his cousins, The Usos, at the close of the show. The situation culminated in The Usos attacking Punk, leaving the champion open for an assault by Reigns that ended with Punk driven through the commentary desk by a Reigns powerbomb.

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Roman Reigns lays out CM Punk to close the show

The Vision def. The Usos via disqualification. Logan Paul was about to use his brass knuckles when LA Knight ran to ringside. Knight ultimately slipped the knuckles into the ring, where Jey Uso knocked out Austin Theory in front of the referee for the disqualification. Heyman later demanded a match for The Usos' tag titles next Monday at Madison Square Garden. Later, Knight confronted Jey for using the knuckles to lose the match after Jimmy thanked Knight for being there. Jey said that Knight was pushing close to being like CM Punk and seeing what happens when you talk about their family after Knight said that Jey sounded like Roman Reigns.

Punk was walking to the ring to close the show when Jimmy told him to be careful because Jey is on the warpath. Punk continued to the ring and said that after Reigns said that any Samoans could take a shot at Punk before WrestleMania, no Samoans have even looked at him cross. Eventually, Jey came to the ring and confronted Punk, leading to Punk saying he was willing to fight right there. Jimmy came to the ring and told Jey that his anger costs them too often, like with the disqualification earlier in the night. Reigns then came to the ring and told The Usos to "respectfully" leave his ring, but Jey ran at Punk, only to get dropped by an elbow. Jimmy then engaged Punk, leaving Punk open for a Superman punch from Reigns. Reigns would go on to hit a spear, throw Punk into the ring post and then powerbomb him through the commentary desk before the show went off the air.

It's probably a good thing to reestablish Reigns as the heel with a month left before WrestleMania. Reigns only proved Punk's repeated statements that Reigns can't get anything done on his own. Now, Reigns is again using The Usos to get one up on an opponent. This was a clear improvement over the past two weeks of pointless talking followed by a single punch to end the show, even if it feels like WWE hasn't fully figured out how to sell the WrestleMania main event. Grade: B

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