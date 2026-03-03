WWE Raw live updates, results and match grades as Roman Reigns and CM Punk appear ahead of WrestleMania clash

CM Punk retained the world heavyweight championship on Saturday, defeating Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber. Punk's victory kept the the WrestleMania 42 main event between himself and Roman Reigns alive. Now, both Reigns and Punk are set to appear at WWE Raw on Monday night.

Reigns earned his shot at Punk by winning the men's Royal Rumble. While Punk could have coasted to the main event of the biggest event of the year, he instead insisted on being a fighting champion. Punk didn't back down from defending his title against Balor despite the objections of Raw general manager Adam Pearce, but his victory left the WrestleMania plans in place.

Liv Morgan will also appear on Monday night. After winning the women's Royal Rumble match, Morgan took a few weeks to call her shot for WrestleMania before attacking women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer to make her plans clear.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview