The WrestleMania 42 main event is set. During Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns called his shot, choosing a match with world heavyweight champion CM Punk.

Punk all but dared Reigns to pick him, claiming to be the bigger challenge than WWE champion Drew McIntyre. Ultimately, Reigns agreed, claiming he wanted a match with Punk purely out of hatred.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Roman Reigns chooses CM Punk for WrestleMania main event

Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns came to the ring to close the show. After discussing his history in Philadelphia, the city where he won his first world championship and lost his most recent, Reigns turned his attention to picking which title he would go after at WrestleMania. This brought CM Punk to the ring. Punk told Reigns he could choose the easy path in Drew McIntyre, or the hard path in a match with Punk.

The two exchanged words, with Punk running Reigns down for his belief that he's the reason WWE is in the place it is and Reigns taking plenty of shots at Punk for stealing Paul Heyman and brainwashing his cousins. Reigns said that he was going to choose Punk, not for being on the bigger and better show, but because he hates Punk and beating him will make WrestleMania the best night of his life.

This episode desperately needed this strong closing segment, because it was an otherwise bad show outside of the women's world championship match. Punk vs. Reigns is definitely the right direction to go and the two men should be able to bring plenty of heat in the lead up to the biggest show of the year. We have our WrestleMania main event, now it's up to Punk and Reigns to steer the ship in a satisfying way. Grade: B+

