WWE Raw live updates, results and match grades as top WrestleMania 42 stars set to appear in Houston

WrestleMania 42 kicks off on April 18 in Las Vegas. On Monday, WWE will be in Houston for Raw, with many of the top names on that WrestleMania card scheduled to appear.

Among those appearing on Monday are CM Punk. Last Monday, Punk got revenge on Roman Reigns, executing an attack to close the show. The week prior, it was Reigns who took out Punk. Things are escalating quickly between the two ahead of their WrestleMania main event for Punk's world heavyweight championship.

Seth Rollins will also be in the building as he plans to address being attacked by Gunther. Rollins had been having issues with Paul Heyman and The Vision, but Gunther emerged as the man who will face Rollins at WrestleMania with last week's attack.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Toyota Center in Houston, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

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