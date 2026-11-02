WWE Raw live updates, results and grades for Nov. 2 as Roman Reigns and John Cena are set to appear

As Crown Jewel approaches, world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns will arrive at Raw on Monday night ready to address his match with undisputed WWE champion Sami Zayn.

Reigns isn't the only big name set to appear on Monday in Brooklyn, New York, with WWE legend John Cena set to make an appearance. Cena has stated that he will be making a "special announcement" at Barclays Center.

There is some big in-ring action also set for the card, including Solo Sikoa going one-on-one with Royce Keys. That match comes after months of issues between The Bloodline and Sikoa's 946 group. Last week, Reigns finally helped his family, running off Keys and 946 at the end of the show.

Chad Gable is also set to put the intercontinental championship on the line when he faces Ethan Page after weeks of Page calling for a shot at the belt.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, beginning at a special start time of 6 p.m. ET.

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