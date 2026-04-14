WWE Raw results, recap, grades: CM Punk and Roman Reigns exchange final words ahead of WrestleMania main event

With WrestleMania 42 just five days away, WWE used the final Raw before the biggest event of the year to put a bow on some of the biggest matches of the coming weekend.

Included in that was the WrestleMania main event between CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Punk and Reigns came face-to-face to end the show, delivering final messages about their upcoming match.

Rather than coming to blows, or making deep digs at the other, Punk and Reigns exchanged messages of respect -- though admitted they hated each other for the things they respected.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns exchange final words ahead of WrestleMania main event

Raw opened with a video of Roman Reigns telling CM Punk that he was giving one chance for Punk to tell the truth or he would tell the truth for him. Unsurprisingly, this led to Punk interrupting Reigns' show-ending promo. Punk said that he hates Reigns because he's jealous of Reigns. Punk's jealousy was a result of Reigns being born into a wrestling dynasty and given everything that Punk had to work so hard for. Punk also said he's jealous of knowing how hard it was for Reigns to remain champion for 1,316 days before apologizing for invoking Reigns' father's name early in the build to their match, but added that their WrestleMania 42 main event would end with him being announced as "and still" the world heavyweight champion.

Reigns said that Punk's words were the most honest he'd ever said, except the final part, because instead of "and still," the announcement would be "and new." Reigns did admit that he was also envious of Punk, specifically the connection Punk has with the fans, and that he hopes when he steps away, the fans will miss him as much as they'd missed Punk.

It's confusing what WWE was going for here. Every word that was said in the build-up to the fight and every physical altercation was erased in the final Raw before WrestleMania. Instead of hatred, everything is now about respect? Punk's deepest dig, invoking Reigns' father's name, is now a regrettable mistake? Reigns wants the connection Punk has with the fans? An already questionable WrestleMania build was torn down to the foundation out of nowhere at the last minute. Grade: D

What else happened on WWE Raw?