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WWE Raw live updates, results, review and grades for Aug. 17 as Solo Sikoa is delivered to Roman Reigns

Sikoa lost to Jey Uso last Monday and will now be delivered to 'The Tribal Chief'

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Since Solo Sikoa broke away from The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has wanted to bring his cousin back into the family's fold. Sikoa had consistently gotten one up on The Bloodline until last Monday.

Last week, Sikoa was defeated by Jey Uso in a match with the stipulation that a Sikoa loss would mean he'd be delivered to Reigns. That "delivery" will happen on Monday night's episode of Raw.

It's unclear what will happen once Sikoa is standing in front of "The Tribal Chief," but it's possible the family reunion will not be a friendly one.

In other action involving Reigns, the world heavyweight championship No. 1 contender tournament featuring members of the AAA roster and WWE stars from the world of lucha libre will contionue with a pair of matches. Those matches are Rey Fenix vs. El Fiscal and Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

  • Jey Uso will deliver Solo Sikoa to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline
  • Chad Gable will defend the intercontinental championship against Rey Mysterio
  • Rey Fenix will face El Fiscal in the world heavyweight championship No. 1 contender tournament
  • Another world heavyweight championship No. 1 contender tournament match will feature Dragon Lee taking on El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.
  • Sol Ruca will go one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria
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