WWE Raw live updates, results, review and grades for Sept. 7 as Stephanie Vaquer faces Liv Morgan for title

Raw is back on Monday with a big Memorial Day edition of WWE's flagship program. One world title is set to be on the line, with Liv Morgan defending the women's world championship against the woman she defeated at WrestleMania to win the title, Stephanie Vaquer.

Vaquer, along with Becky Lynch, have been gunning for Morgan since returning to action. While Vaquer and Lynch haven't always been on the same page, the two did seem to align last Monday as Vaquer prepares to go for the title.

Also on Monday, qualifying matches for the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will kick off with a pair of triple threat matches.

The men's side of things will see Bron Breakker, Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page battle for a place in the Money in the Bank match, while Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri will battle it out for a place in the women's ladder match.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

Stephanie Vaquer will attempt to regain the women's world championship when she goes one-on-one with Liv Morgan

Money in the Bank qualifiers will kick off with Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page vs. Bron Breakker on the men's side

On the women's side of Money in the Bank qualifiers, Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri will face off