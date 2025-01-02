WWE Raw is kicking off the Netflix era in a big way. Monday Night Raw moves exclusively to streaming on a global scale for the first time in its 32-year history. The red brand celebrates the occasion with a pay-per-view quality show featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk and John Cena. The show is also moving back to the three-hour format after a brief run as a two-hour show to close the USA Network era.

Four matches are announced ahead of WWE's Netflix debut. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa engage in Tribal Combat for the Ula Fala, the ceremonial necklace of The Bloodline's leader. Punk and Seth Rollins, who've been at odds since Punk's 2023 WWE return, finally meet in one-on-one action. Also announced is women's world champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match, and Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso.

Monday's star-studded show also launches Cena's retirement tour. The 16-time world champion will make the first appearance of his final year as a professional wrestler. Rapper Travis Scott will perform Raw's new theme song "TBD" live.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Monday night.

WWE Raw on Netflix



Date: Monday, Jan. 6

Location: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: Netflix

WWE Raw match card