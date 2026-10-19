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WWE Raw live updates, results and grades for Oct. 19 as world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns appears

Reigns will be in San Diego as The Bloodline continues to battle 946

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Things have been a mess for The Bloodline since Royce Keys introduced his 946 group to the WWE mix. One thing that has been a constant for The Bloodline, however, is the continued success of world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns. Reigns will appear on WWE Raw on Monday, one week after 946 won another battle with the champion's family.

Last Monday, The Usos and Solo Sikoa teamed to take on 946 in six-man tag team action. There was no resolution to the action, as Carmelo Hayes attacked during the match, revealing himself as the newest member of Keys' group.

Keys has repeatedly said that "nobody is safe," and has made some targeted comments that suggest he and his squad will come for Reigns sooner or later. To date, Reigns has kept out of the mix, beyond assigning The Usos and Jacob Fatu to "handle" the situation.

Also on Monday, Penta will go one-on-one with Bron Breakker. Penta won the Money in the Bank ladder match, upsetting Breakker, who was a dominant force in that match before ultimately coming up short of earning a guaranteed title shot.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

  • World heavyweight champion Roman Reigns will appear as The Bloodline continues to battle 946
  • Joe Hendry will go one-on-one with JD McDonagh
  • Money in the Bank holder Penta will battle Bron Breakker
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