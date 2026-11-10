WWE Raw results, live updates and grades for Nov. 9 as Cody Rhodes returns from Crown Jewel

Cody Rhodes stood tall in his Last Man Standing match with Randy Orton at Crown Jewel. He makes the long journey from Saudi Arabia to the United States two days later for a rare appearance on WWE Raw.

Rhodes and Orton have been feuding for most of the year. "The American Nightmare" finally puts Orton, his mentor of 15 years, behind him and sets forth on a new journey. It's rare seeing SmackDown's top star on Monday nights, leading to speculation about what Rhodes has in store for the WWE universe.

Last week, Ethan Page dethroned Chad Gable to become intercontinental champion. On Monday, Page celebrates his first win with one of WWE's most decorated titles.

Two matches are advertised for Monday. Judgment Day members Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are set for tag team action. They'll have a tough time game-planning against Iyo Sky and a mystery opponent. Elsewhere, Bayley and Michin collide in singles action.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

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