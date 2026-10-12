Skip to Main Content

WWE Raw live updates, results and grades for Oct. 12 as The Bloodline and 946 clash in six-man action

Weeks of attacks have led to a six-man tag match on Monday

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

WWE Raw lands in Bossier City, Louisiana on Monday, just two days after a big Money in the Bank event. As with every year, the Money in the Bank contract will cause chaos as the holders look for the right time to cash in their shot at a title of their choosing.

On Saturday, those contracts were won by Tiffany Stratton and Penta. Penta's victory has the most direct impact on Raw as he is just weeks removed from a narrow loss to world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns in Mexico City. 

Not only is Penta firmly on Reigns' radar, but Reigns' family is deep into a battle with Royce Keys and his 946 faction. The Bloodline team of The Usos and Solo Sikoa are set for six-man tag team action against 946 on Monday night. That match comes after weeks of attacks that have seen 946 light The Bloodline's SUV on fire, abduct Sikoa and hit Jacob Fatu with a car. Now, The Bloodline has an opportunity to get even in the ring, though they'll have to do so with Sikoa, who has rejected rejoining the family, by their side.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

  • The Bloodline and 946 will finally clash in six-man tag team action
  • Chad Gable will defend the intercontinental championship against Rey Fenix
  • Rey Mysterio will go one-on-one with Big Cass
Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
October 13, 2026, 12:15 AM
Oct. 12, 2026, 8:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
October 13, 2026, 12:12 AM
Oct. 12, 2026, 8:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
October 13, 2026, 12:11 AM
Oct. 12, 2026, 8:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
October 13, 2026, 12:10 AM
Oct. 12, 2026, 8:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
October 12, 2026, 11:21 PM
Oct. 12, 2026, 7:21 pm EDT
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Fantasy Buy or Sell: Drake Maye's market rising FAST

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    Fantasy Buy or Sell: Get whatever you can for Omarion Hampton

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Arch Manning's NFL Draft Stock After Oklahoma Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    What Is Going Wrong For 2025 No. 1 Pick Cam Ward?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Is Drake Maye All the Way Back After 5-TD Performance?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    CFB Week 7 QB Battle: CJ Carr vs. Bear Bachmeyer

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Todd Bowles' Hot Seat Cools Off After Week 5 Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Assessing the Dolphins' 'Perfect Tank'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Will Contract Talks Impact the Knicks' Season?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Ravens Storm Back Behind Tyler Huntley's Heroics

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Is Jim Harbaugh's Job on the Line?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Do the Broncos Have a Quarterback Problem with Bo Nix?

See All Videos