WWE Raw live updates, results and grades for Oct. 12 as The Bloodline and 946 clash in six-man action

WWE Raw lands in Bossier City, Louisiana on Monday, just two days after a big Money in the Bank event. As with every year, the Money in the Bank contract will cause chaos as the holders look for the right time to cash in their shot at a title of their choosing.

On Saturday, those contracts were won by Tiffany Stratton and Penta. Penta's victory has the most direct impact on Raw as he is just weeks removed from a narrow loss to world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns in Mexico City.

Not only is Penta firmly on Reigns' radar, but Reigns' family is deep into a battle with Royce Keys and his 946 faction. The Bloodline team of The Usos and Solo Sikoa are set for six-man tag team action against 946 on Monday night. That match comes after weeks of attacks that have seen 946 light The Bloodline's SUV on fire, abduct Sikoa and hit Jacob Fatu with a car. Now, The Bloodline has an opportunity to get even in the ring, though they'll have to do so with Sikoa, who has rejected rejoining the family, by their side.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

The Bloodline and 946 will finally clash in six-man tag team action

Chad Gable will defend the intercontinental championship against Rey Fenix

Rey Mysterio will go one-on-one with Big Cass