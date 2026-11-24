With The Bloodline and 946 set to meet inside WarGames at Saturday's Survivor Series, the teams seemed destined for one last clash at WWE Raw on Monday. That's exactly what happened, with words being exchanged before punches were thrown.

Royce Keys and his 946 teammates called out Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to start the show, but it took until the end of the night for Reigns to arrive. Once Reigns was in the building, a physical confrontation was inevitable, and the two teams broke into a wild brawl as Raw went off the air.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The Bloodline and 946 brawl ahead of WarGames

The 946 opened the show by attacking American Alpha in the ring. After the attack, the group called out Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, saying that The Bloodline thrives on comfort while 946 thrives on adversity. After each 946 member took a turn on the microphone, Keys again called out Reigns, calling him "rich man" and said that Reigns started the entire issue when he told Jacob Fatu to take care of Keys, ending a long friendship because Reigns told Fatu that Keys isn't his blood. Keys finished by saying he'll make Reigns pay for that decision in blood inside WarGames.

Reigns arrived at the arena at the end of the show and was making his way to the ring when 946 beat him to it. Reigns, now flanked by the rest of The Bloodline, marched to the ring where the two teams eventually brawled until the show went off the air.

No surprise on Monday with a brawl as the final shot in the build to the Survivor Series main event. It would be nice for WWE to not go to the same move of all 10 men standing in the ring before the brawl kicked off that they'd already done in the build multiple times, but there's only so much you can do with the build to a WarGames match. Grade: B

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