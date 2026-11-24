With The Bloodline and 946 set to meet inside WarGames at Saturday's Survivor Series, the teams seemed destined for one last clash at WWE Raw on Monday. That's exactly what happened, with words being exchanged before punches were thrown.
Royce Keys and his 946 teammates called out Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to start the show, but it took until the end of the night for Reigns to arrive. Once Reigns was in the building, a physical confrontation was inevitable, and the two teams broke into a wild brawl as Raw went off the air.
CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
The Bloodline and 946 brawl ahead of WarGames
The 946 opened the show by attacking American Alpha in the ring. After the attack, the group called out Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, saying that The Bloodline thrives on comfort while 946 thrives on adversity. After each 946 member took a turn on the microphone, Keys again called out Reigns, calling him "rich man" and said that Reigns started the entire issue when he told Jacob Fatu to take care of Keys, ending a long friendship because Reigns told Fatu that Keys isn't his blood. Keys finished by saying he'll make Reigns pay for that decision in blood inside WarGames.
Reigns arrived at the arena at the end of the show and was making his way to the ring when 946 beat him to it. Reigns, now flanked by the rest of The Bloodline, marched to the ring where the two teams eventually brawled until the show went off the air.
No surprise on Monday with a brawl as the final shot in the build to the Survivor Series main event. It would be nice for WWE to not go to the same move of all 10 men standing in the ring before the brawl kicked off that they'd already done in the build multiple times, but there's only so much you can do with the build to a WarGames match. Grade: B
What else happened on WWE Raw?
- Intercontinental Championship – Ethan Page (c) def. Rey Fenix via pinfall with the Ego Plex.
- Rey Mysterio announced El Grande Americano as the final member of Team Mexico. Before the announcement, Dominik Mysterio came to the ring to campaign for the spot, but his father went on to announce Americano, much to Dominik's frustration.
- El Grande Americano & Rey Mysterio def. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio via pinfall after Americano headbutted Dominik. The match came about after the Team Mexico announcement, with Americano saying he was more Mexican in his heart than Dominik and that he wanted to prove it in the ring.
- Cody Rhodes announced Seth Rollins as the final member of Team USA. CM Punk was visibly frustrated with Rhodes' surprise announcement and left the ring before Rollins even entered the ring. Rhodes spoke to Punk later and asked if Punk wanted to win the match, Punk said yes and that he would play ball, but that Rollins is a snake.
- Sol Ruca def. Lyra Valkyria via pinfall after hitting a Sol Snatcher. Valkyria got distracted trash talking Iyo Sky at ringside, leading to the finish.
- Oba Femi issued a warning to The Vision. After being surrounded by The Vision in the parking lot earlier in the night, a situation diffused by Adam Pearce, Femi pointed out how much he had already cost the group and said he'd offer them mercy instead of destroying the group if they'd simply stand down.
- Chad Gable set a match with Big Cass for next Monday. The pair exchanged words before Gable threw down the challenge for a match.
- Bayley & Stephanie Vaquer def. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) via pinfall when Vaquer hit Reid with a spiral tap.