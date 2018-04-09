WWE Raw results: Live updates, recap, grades, highlights after WrestleMania 34

WWE Raw on Monday night should be epic - as most are the day after WrestleMania. With WWE remaining in New Orleans for two more days after their biggest show of the year, there are sure to be plenty of shockers and surprises in store for this show.

Ronda Rousey is expected to make an appearance fresh off the first match of her WWE career, but Brock Lesnar is not after it was announced Monday he has re-signed with the company and will not appear again until the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27. What will happen with Roman Reigns, John Cena and others? Keep it locked here throughout the show Monday to find out as we will have live results, analysis and grades all Raw long.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

WWE Raw live results, highlights

If you are unable to view the live updates, please click here. Scroll below this application for detailed results and grades fromt he show.

WWE Raw results, grades

Ronda Rousey confronts Stephanie McMahon: After the Raw commissioner opened the show praising herself for her performance at WrestleMania while fighting off chants from the crowd, she introduced Rousey and claimed they will do great things together now that the WWE machine is behind Rousey. This led the former UFC champion to shake McMahon's hand and hug her ... only to quickly turn and lock her into the armbar submission. McMahon tapped out immediately. The crowd was hot for the entire segment, razzing McMahon and cheering on Rousey. It was rather formulaic and expected but nevertheless successful. Grade: B