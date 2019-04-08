WWE Raw results: Live updates, recap, grades, highlights after WrestleMania 35 on Monday night
The Raw after WrestleMania is always filled with big storylines and surprises, so keep it locked here all night
The most anticipated episode of Raw for the calendar year emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday just one night after a wild WrestleMania 35 card. Becky Lynch closed Sunday's annual extravaganza by winning the Raw and SmackDown women's championships hours after Seth Rollins opened the show by making relatively quick work of Brock Lesnar to capture the universal championship.
Monday's episode will likely see the type of swerves, surprise returns and main roster debuts that the Raw after WrestleMania has become known for each year in front of a crowd that is typically more boisterous and vocal than any other throughout the calendar year.
Check out our audio analysis of WrestleMania 35 from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast below. Be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get podcasts.
WWE Raw live results, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates, please click here. Scroll below this application for detailed results and grades from the show.
WWE Raw results, grades
This section will update with detailed results throughout the show.
