Skip to Main Content

WWE Raw live updates, results, review and grades for Sept. 14 as Roman Reigns defends his title against Penta

Reigns will put the world heavyweight championship on the line in Mexico City

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The walls feel as though they have been closing in on world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns in recent weeks. On Monday, Reigns will have to turn his attention to defending his world heavyweight championship against Penta on WWE Raw.

Penta won a tournament to crown a No. 1 contender for Reigns' belt. The tournament featured talent from the world of lucha libre, with the winner earning a shot at the belt in Mexico City.

While Reigns will have to focus on Penta, The Bloodline has been under attack from Royce Keys and his 946 faction, while Reigns has been targeted by Solo Sikoa and LA Knight.

In other title action on Monday night, Chad Gable will put the intercontinental championship on the line against Dragon Lee. Gable made himself a star in Mexico during his time working for AAA as El Grande Americano. Now, he'll defend his title against another star from the world of lucha libre in Lee.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

  • Roman Reigns will defend the world heavyweight championship against Penta
  • Dragon Lee will challenge Chad Gable for the intercontinental championship
  • Raquel Rodriguez, Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan will meet in a women's Money in the Bank qualifying match
  • Je'Von Evans, Big Cass and Austin Theory will battle in a men's Money in the Bank qualifying match
Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(15)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 15, 2026, 12:56 AM
Sep. 14, 2026, 8:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 15, 2026, 12:54 AM
Sep. 14, 2026, 8:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 15, 2026, 12:45 AM
Sep. 14, 2026, 8:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 15, 2026, 12:40 AM
Sep. 14, 2026, 8:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 15, 2026, 12:37 AM
Sep. 14, 2026, 8:37 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 15, 2026, 12:36 AM
Sep. 14, 2026, 8:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 15, 2026, 12:35 AM
Sep. 14, 2026, 8:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 15, 2026, 12:33 AM
Sep. 14, 2026, 8:33 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 15, 2026, 12:19 AM
Sep. 14, 2026, 8:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 15, 2026, 12:15 AM
Sep. 14, 2026, 8:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 15, 2026, 12:12 AM
Sep. 14, 2026, 8:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 15, 2026, 12:11 AM
Sep. 14, 2026, 8:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 15, 2026, 12:08 AM
Sep. 14, 2026, 8:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 14, 2026, 11:17 PM
Sep. 14, 2026, 7:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
September 14, 2026, 11:01 PM
Sep. 14, 2026, 7:01 pm EDT
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Former NFL GM sees more Eli than Peyton in Arch Manning's game

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    NFL Week 1 MVP Rankings: Josh Allen at No. 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Breaking Down The Heisman Race: Top Contenders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    Breaking: Clippers, Raptors Agree to Complete Kawhi Trade

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Why Things Do Not Look Promising for Cam Ward in Year 2

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Panic or Patience: Cowboys Drop Opener to Rival Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Can Tyler Shough & Kellen Moore Lead the Saints?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    What the Jets Showed Us in Week 1 Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    WEEK 1 STUNNER: Blocked punt fuels Cardinals' upset win over Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Kyler Murray's Vikings debut cut short after brutal hit to head

  • Image thumbnail
    0:16

    'JOSH ALLEN DELIVERS!' Bills QB fires rocket to Josh Palmer for late go-ahead TD

  • Image thumbnail
    0:16

    GRIDDY TIME! Justin Jefferson capitalizes on free play with 39-yard TD

See All Videos