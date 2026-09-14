WWE Raw live updates, results, review and grades for Sept. 14 as Roman Reigns defends his title against Penta

The walls feel as though they have been closing in on world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns in recent weeks. On Monday, Reigns will have to turn his attention to defending his world heavyweight championship against Penta on WWE Raw.

Penta won a tournament to crown a No. 1 contender for Reigns' belt. The tournament featured talent from the world of lucha libre, with the winner earning a shot at the belt in Mexico City.

While Reigns will have to focus on Penta, The Bloodline has been under attack from Royce Keys and his 946 faction, while Reigns has been targeted by Solo Sikoa and LA Knight.

In other title action on Monday night, Chad Gable will put the intercontinental championship on the line against Dragon Lee. Gable made himself a star in Mexico during his time working for AAA as El Grande Americano. Now, he'll defend his title against another star from the world of lucha libre in Lee.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

Roman Reigns will defend the world heavyweight championship against Penta

Dragon Lee will challenge Chad Gable for the intercontinental championship

Raquel Rodriguez, Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan will meet in a women's Money in the Bank qualifying match

Je'Von Evans, Big Cass and Austin Theory will battle in a men's Money in the Bank qualifying match