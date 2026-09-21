WWE Raw live updates, results, review and grades for Sept. 21 as LA Knight addresses attack on Roman Reigns

Last Monday night in Mexico City, Roman Reigns successfully defended his world heavyweight championship despite a stiff challenge from Penta. The high of Reigns' win was quickly ended when the champion was attacked by LA Knight after WWE Raw went off the air.

Knight had spent months upset that Reigns was once again champion and calling out the champ for his years of retaining the title by cheating in his previous reign. Knight's frustration continued to grow when Reigns refused to accept a title match with him, as well as when a tournament was held featuring just talent from the world of lucha libre, further icing Knight out of a path to a title shot.

That frustration finally boiled over last week, when Knight attacked Reigns after his instant classic with Penta. Knight will address his actions on Monday Night Raw.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

LA Knight will address his decision to attack Roman Reigns last Monday night

Penta will address losing to Roman Reigns in last week's world heavyweight championship match

Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa and Dominik Mysterio will battle in a triple threat match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Iyo Sky, Roxanne Perez and La Catalina will meet in the Women's Money in the Bank qualifier

Bayley will go one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria