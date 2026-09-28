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WWE Raw live updates, results and grades for Sept. 28 as The Bloodline addresses 946's attack on Solo Sikoa

The group 946 attacked and abducted Sikoa on last Monday's Raw

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On last week's episode of WWE Raw, Royce Keys and 946 continued their recent attacks by taking out and abducting Solo Sikoa. On Monday night, The Bloodline will respond to 946's attack.

Sikoa hasn't been aligned with The Bloodline. In fact, Sikoa has been at odds with the group for quite some time. Sikoa is, however, still family, and Jacob Fatu and The Usos don't appear ready to take the abduction lying down, especially when Keys and his crew have been targeting them as well.

Sikoa's friend LA Knight will also be in attendance, though his attention may be primarily focused on his opportunity to face world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, which takes place Oct. 10 in New Orleans.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

  • The Bloodline will respond to Royce Keys and 946's abduction of Solo Sikoa
  • Oba Femi will address The Vision after recent clashes
  • Stephanie Vaquer will discuss her first women's world championship title defense
  • LA Knight will discuss his match with world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank
  • Women's Money in the Bank ladder match participants Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez will meet in singles action
  • Dragon Lee will go one-on-one with Big Cass
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